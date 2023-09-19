Louise Redknapp steps out with new boyfriend Drew Michael as they attend Jimmy Carr's birthday celebrations
Louise Redknapp made her first public appearance with new boyfriend Drew Michael on Monday evening (September 18) six years after her split from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.
The pop star, 48, attended comedian Jimmy Carr’s 51st birthday party with Drew Michael, 39. The singer wore a black outfit with a matching bomber jacket and boots as the couple were photographed leaving the Groucho Club in central London. Not much is known about Drew Michael who also opted for a dark outfit.
This will be Louise’s first relationship since her divorce from Jamie Redknapp in 2017. Louise Redknapp was previously married to former Liverpool football star Jamie Redknapp. The couple married in 1998 and share two sons Charley and Beau. Paperwork revealed the reason for their breakup was because of his "unreasonable behaviour" according to the Liverpool Echo.
Jamie Redknapp moved on with Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie. The couple started dating in 2019 and married in 2021 just one month before welcoming their son Raphael. Frida also has four sons from previous marriage to American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.
Louise Redknapp previously explained that her sons were the reason why she was holding back on bringing a new man into her life. Speaking to Hello she said: “I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family.”
“Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."
Louise Redknapp rose to fame in the nineties with pop group Eternal. She went on to have solo success with hit single ‘Naked’ in 1996. After stepping away from the spotlight to raise her boys, Louise Redknapp made a successful return as she starred in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing with professional dance partner Kevin Clifton in 2016. She has since released new music and a Greatest Hits album.