Perfumes in Victoria Beckham’s fragrance collection are named after different places that have played an integral role in her life with husband David Beckham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Victoria Beckham has launched her long awaited fragrance collection ahead of her third fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. The designer, 49, took to Instagram to share the news on her stories.

The former Spice Girl said: “It's Friday morning, I'm here in Paris preparing to show my collection later on today and I'm launching my fragrances today. I'm super, super excited. It's been a long time coming, a lot of work, but I'm so excited.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I hope that you find your perfect fragrance and I hope you love these fragrances as much as I have really loved the whole process, the eight-year process. I'm super excited, it's a big day.”

Victoria Beckham is prepping for her Paris fashion Week which will take place at 5.30pm this evening and we expect husband David Beckham and their children will be sitting on the front row. The couples sons Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham, Romeo Beckham and model girlfriend Mia Regan, Cruz Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham may all be attending along with with many other fashion A-listers.

Victoria Beckham has launched three fragrances each encased in minimalist gold bottles with a different vibrant coloured enamel label inspired by antique jewellery. If you are looking for a perfume that will look good on your dressing table then this is it. Each scent is named after a different place that has played an integral part in her and husband David Beckham’s life.

Working with master perfumer Jerome Epinette to create the genderless artisanal fragrances that are instinctively crafted to embody the essence of Victoria's fashion and beauty brand. They are cruelty-free vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portofino ' 97 - This is where Posh Spice and the former footballer took their first vacation together. Victoria Beckham evokes the enrapturing fragrance of burgeoning romance through the memory of Portofino ‘97. The blue enamel is reminiscent of the blue waters of the Ligurian Sea.

Suite 302 - Victoria Beckham conjures the sumptuous spirit of whirlwind weekends in Paris in the memory of Suite 302. This is believed to be the Paris hotel room that the Beckham's have often stayed in. The white enamel of the bottle is reminiscent of the little white Roberto Cavalli dress Victoria wore for her surprise vow renewal with David.

San Ysidro Drive - The last fragrance is named after the street of their California home. Victoria Beckham captures the mending and motivating spirit of mindfulness in the memory of San Ysidro Drive. The yellow enamel of bottle is reminiscent of the Southern California sun.

The question is how much are you willing to pay to smell like Posh Spice?

How much are Victoria Beckham’s perfumes?

Advertisement

Advertisement

This isn’t just another celebrity endorsed perfume. Victoria Beckham has spent more than eight years making this collection and has put her brand in the high end of luxury fragrances.

Each perfume is available in either 50ml or 100ml size bottles. The 50 ml is £170 and the 100 ml a bit more expensive at £245.

The perfumes are placed in the same price bracket of the most luxurious brands such as Christian Dior’s Oud Ispahan 125 ml (£245) and Maison Francis KurkDjian Baccarat Rouge 70 ml (£235).