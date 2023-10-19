If you are a fan of Paris Fury , you might want to head over to Waterstones at the Trafford Centre in Manchester today (Thursday 19 October 2023) as she will be signing copies of her new book, ‘How Does She Do It.’ The event is ticketed so you will be required to show your ticket on a mobile device or printed out, and you will need to be quick as ticket sales (£16 each) end soon.

For those of you who are keen to have your photograph taken with Paris Fury, one of the booksellers at Waterstones will take a photo of you having your book signed by the star. Paris Fury announced that she would be signing copies of her new book on Instagram and said: “I’m so excited to announce I’ll be signing copies of my new book How Does She Do It? At The Trafford Centre @waterstonestrafford on Thursday 19th October from 12.30 pm. I’m really looking forward to meeting you all. Thanks to everyone who has sent me such amazing messages about the book, it’s so lovely to read your words- keep tagging me in them! It means a lot to me to see you all enjoying it.”