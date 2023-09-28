Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paris Fury, the wife of Tyson Fury and standout star of Netflix’s ‘At Home with the Furys', appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on September 28, 2023, only 10 days after she gave birth to their seventh child. Her husband Tyson is currently training for a match against former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on October 28, so she is in charge of all their children.

Paris Fury, who was wearing a Belle Poque cream blouse, priced at £29.99, revealed that despite appearing on the Netflix show, she never chose to be in the limelight. She revealed to Lorraine that “Tyson’s career brought us here and I always sort of rolled with it, and went with it and I’m here and… It was like with the Netflix show, I don’t mind if people see into our lives because I’ve got nothing to hide- I’m an open book.

“I like people to know me as me.”

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paris Fury also revealed on the show that she has turned down the chance to go on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and said: “So these things are lovely opportunities. And I think that would be great to do if you have time at that moment. But for me, I’m concentrating on the family.”

Although Paris Fury has turned down the chance to go on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here,’ I would personally love her to appear on the show as I guarantee she would be a frontrunner to win from the start of it.

Have Paris and Tyson Fury revealed the name of their seventh child?

At the time of writing, the name of Paris and Tyson’s newborn son and seventh child had not been revealed. Tyson Fury shared a photograph of himself with Paris and their newborn son on his Instagram account on September 18 2023 and said: “He’s here and he’s perfect @parsfury1” followed by a heart and crown emoji.

According to the bookies, the name John (Tyson and Tommy Fury’s father is John), is 7/1 whilst Patrick is at 4/1. Thomas/Tommy is 16/1 whilst Tyson 111 is 25/1. The couple’s other children are Venezuela, who has just turned 14, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson 11, who is seven, Valencia Amber who is five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four and Athena, two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paris Fury revealed to OK! Magazine that their newborn son weighed 6lb 130z at birth and was born at 2:29am and said: “Our boy is the most perfect addition and we’re bursting with love for him. It’s crazy how you can love someone so quick.”

Is Paris Fury’s new book out and what is it called?

Paris Fury’s book is out today (September 28 2023) and is called 'How Does She Do It?: The Kids, Tyson & Me'. It is priced at £11 (hardcover) and is available on Amazon.

A synopsis for the book reads as follows: “Paris Fury can pack a week into everyone else's day. Now she tells us how she does it. Looking after seven children, keeping house, looking amazing, being there for her World Heavyweight husband Tyson, and finding time for herself: this is just a short list of what Paris manages."