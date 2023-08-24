Tyson Fury is arguably the star of his Netflix show At Home with the Furys but it’s his wife Paris who has caught the attention of fans

At Home with the Furys is currently the number one show on Netflix, having debuted just a few days ago. It looks at the world famous Fury family, including Tyson, Tommy, Molly Mae and more.

Since its release, the show has been a massive success, but according to reports Tyson has turned down the lucrative opportunity to record two more seasons due to the intrusive nature of the show with cameras always with him.

Despite the family featuring a world heavyweight boxing champion, two Love Island finalists, one being the one of the UK’s most famous influencers, it’s another person who has caught the eye and gained a huge fan base - Paris Fury.

Paris is Tyson’s long-term wife and has been praised by viewers for supporting Tyson, who suffers from various mental health disorders including bipolar and ADHD. Tyson met Paris when she was 15 years old.

The couple married in 2008, with a traditional wedding in front of around 300 guests and have been going strong since, with Paris sticking by Tyson through tough times. Paris has six kids in total and a seventh on the way, which is due in September 2023.

They had their first child, Venezuela, in 2009. Prince John James Fury, Prince Tyson Fury II, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Valencia Amber and Athena all followed.

Aside from being a mother and a wife, Paris is an entrepreneur and a regular panellist on daytime TV show Loose Women. She also has one book, with the second to be released later this year. The first was in 2021 titled ‘Love and Fury: The Magic and Mayhem of Life with Tyson’.