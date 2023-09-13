A look at the pinky ring Meghan Markle is wearing at the Invictus Games that is reportedly worth $62,000
Although Meghan Markle’s outfits are attracting attention at the Invictus Games, everyone is also focused on the pinky ring she is wearing
Meghan Markle is currently in Dusseldorf alongside Prince Harry for the Invictus Games and was greeted by eager fans desperate to get a selfie with her as she took her seat at the Merkur Spiel-Arena for the Invictus Games. The Duchess of Sussex flew to the event from Los Angeles via London Heathrow.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a party for the event and gave a speech onstage where she said: “I’m sorry that I was a little late to the party. She then went on to say that “Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago.”
Although Meghan Markle’s black Banana Republic shirt dress which reportedly cost £112 attracted attention, the focus was on the pinky ring that she was sporting. According to the Daily Mail, “In 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan denied claims that the band was fashioned with diamonds gifted to the couple by a mystery donor in the Middle East-before clarifying that they were referring to a different ring.”
The Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring that Meghan Markle wore to the event is reportedly worth an estimated $62,000. According to Lorraine Schwartz’s website, the jewellery designer is “responsible for some of the most iconic jewellery moments of the 21st century.” It goes on to say that her “pieces have adorned some of the world’s most influential individuals - from royalty, to industry icons, and A-list celebrities.”
What is the origin of the pinky ring?
According to Forbes, pinky rings “were originally worn in Europe by male royals who donned signets with their coat of arms or regal crests. During the 19th century, Queen Victoria (who set many a trend) wore a pinky ring, a style that all of her sons adopted.” The article also writes that “King Charles 111 carried on the royal tradition of wearing the signet ring bearing the symbol of the Prince of Wales on his pinky, since the 1970s which once belonged to his Uncle Edward.”