The simple menu and fresh ingredients offered by In-N-Out Burger have become a hit with celebrities looking for their burger fix

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Did Meghan Markle sneak a cheeseburger while Harry opened the Invictus Games? That’s one of the questions being asked as the Duchess of Sussex was spotted picking up a drive-thru order at a popular burger restaurant, In-N-Out Burger, on Sunday night while Prince Harry was ribbing Meghan during the opening of the Invictus Games.

Could Meghan have ordered her favourite - cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños, which Harry disclosed during an interview with People earlier this year discussing the move from the United Kingdom to the United States, leading to Harry’s extolling the virtues of the burger joint.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke! And that’s just for me!” Harry admitted. “Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!"

Meghan also sang the praises of the burger place, going as far as to tell Variety the lengths they’ll go in order to get In-N-Out: “My husband’s favourite is In-N-Out. There’s one at the halfway point between LA and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order.”

It does feel like Harry is throwing shade at the beloved UK institution, Wimpy, but it would also seem that Harry has officially embraced US culture - In-N-Out burger, aking to White Castle, has become a staple not only for celebrities to get a quick greasy fix, but has permeated popular culture, from ‘Harold and Kumar’ wanting to go to White Castle, to the abundance of hip-hop references to In-N-Out burger.

Is there something in the meat?

What is In-N-Out Burger?

In-N-Out Burger is a popular American fast-food restaurant chain primarily located in the western United States. It's known for its simple menu featuring classic American hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and french fries. In-N-Out Burger is famous for its commitment to using high-quality, fresh ingredients. They are known for their "made-to-order" approach, which means that each burger is prepared fresh when you order it, and their burgers are never pre-packaged or frozen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first In-N-Out Burger restaurant opened on October 22, 1948. It was founded by Harry Snyder and his wife, Esther Snyder, in Baldwin Park, California. The restaurant's simple menu and commitment to using fresh, high-quality ingredients quickly gained popularity, laying the foundation for what would become a beloved fast-food chain primarily located in the western United States

What other celebrities are fans of In-N-Out Burger?

Gordon Ramsay

The world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay has often praised In-N-Out Burger for its straightforward, high-quality menu. Ramsay, known for his culinary expertise and high standards, has stated that he appreciates the simplicity and consistency of In-N-Out's burgers. He's mentioned in interviews that he enjoys the classic In-N-Out cheeseburger. His endorsement carries weight in the culinary world, making his appreciation for In-N-Out Burger significant.

The Kardashians

The Kardashian family, including Kim Kardashian, is famously known for their love of In-N-Out Burger. Kim has shared her enthusiasm for the fast-food chain on various occasions. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of her indulging in In-N-Out burgers and fries. These posts have solidified her status as a fan of the popular West Coast burger joint.

Katy Perry

Pop sensation Katy Perry has also publicly declared her affection for In-N-Out Burger. She has mentioned her love for their burgers and has even incorporated references to In-N-Out in her social media posts. It's clear from her comments and social media activity that she's a fan of their food.

Guy Fieri

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guy Fieri, a celebrity chef and host of popular food-related television shows, has visited In-N-Out Burger locations during episodes of his programs. Fieri's enthusiastic and down-to-earth approach to food aligns with In-N-Out's ethos of serving delicious, no-frills burgers. His visits to the chain have been featured on his TV shows, exposing the burger joint to a broader audience.

Paris Hilton

Socialite and media personality Paris Hilton has been photographed several times enjoying meals at In-N-Out Burger. She's known to visit their locations and has been spotted savouring their burgers. Hilton's casual dining experiences at In-N-Out have reinforced the chain's reputation as a popular choice among celebrities and regular diners alike - despite the fact she did advertising campaigns for rival Carl’s Jr. in 2014.

Is there an In-N-Out Burger in the UK?