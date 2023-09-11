Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are spotted kissing at the US Open

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet can’t keep their hands off each other. The couple only went public with their relationship last week after being spotted at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. After months of speculation the pair appeared to confirm they were an item after being seen kissing at the show and they were at it again whilst watching the US Open in New York.

The couple looked cosy as they wrapped their arms round each other whilst watching Novak Djokovic win his record 24th Grand Slam title after he beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev. The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked effortlessly cool in a basic black t-shirt and jeans whilst the 'Bones and All' actor opted for a low-key style with grey top, black hoodie and black baseball cap.

Rumours began that the pair were dating back in April 2023 after Kylie's black Range Rover was reportedly seen parked outside the actor’s, Beverly Hills home. They have kept their relationship well under wraps until now but now seem more than happy enjoying spending time together and letting the world know.

Who has Timothée Chalamet previously dated?

Lourdes Leon

In 2013, whilst studying at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, the Wonka actor was linked to fellow student Lourdes Leon, eldest daughter of Madonna. Little is known about the pair's relationship, but they have stayed close friends since.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2021 Lourdes Leon said: "I respect him a lot, we were a little item," she told the outlet. "My first boyfriend."

Lily Rose Depp

Whilst working on Netflix’s ‘The King’ Timothée met Lily Rose Depp - daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis - and just after they attended the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival (2019), they were photographed sharing a passionate kiss on a boat in Capri, Italy. The couple dated for a year and half but he has never spoken about their break up publicly.

