Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their new born son in August and his name has now been revealed as Riot Rose Mayers.

According to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast “Riot was born on August 1, 2023, at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 a.m.”

It is unclear whether the name has anything to do with the rapper’s song ‘Riot’ which he released earlier this year and featured Pharell Williams.

Rihanna kept with tradition in naming her son with their first name beginning with the letter ‘R’ after previously naming their eldest son RZA Athelston Mayers whom she gave birth to in May 2022.

According to the documents the Barbarian's OB-GYN was listed as Thais Aliabadi who also helped Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner with their babies. The doctor also reportedly helped deliver Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah's baby.

How long have Rihanna and ASAP Rocky been together?

The couple first met in 2012 when they performed together at the MTV VMA's and she starred as the love interest in ASAP Rocky's music video for 'Fashion Killa'. After that, they stayed close friends for many years and eventually after years of speculation, made their relationship official in 2020. The singer later revealed in an interview with Vogue that the pair started dating at the beginning of the Corona-virus pandemic.

How many children does Rihanna have?

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two sons RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers. The Umbrella singer announced she was pregnant with her first child by sharing an Instagram post of her and ASAP Rocky in New York.

The singer wore a hot pink vintage Chanel puffer coat with ripped jeans, as well and layers of necklaces draped over her stomach.

For the second baby announcement RiRi went all out and shocked the world during her Superbowl Halftime show performance. The singer wore a red latex jumpsuit that showed off her blossoming bump.

Is Rihanna a billionaire?

Not just a singer, Rihanna is a business woman too. According to Forbes Rihanna is a self made billionaire with a net worth of $1.7 billion thanks to the success of Fenty Beauty and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

