Rihanna reportedly gave birth to her second baby boy earlier this month, with the baby's name alleged starting with an "R"

Rihanna is reportedly a mum once again; she first welcomed he first son RZA Athelston Mayers on May 13 2022. According to TMZ, “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now officially parents twice over… as we’ve learned she secretly gave birth to another baby boy earlier this month. Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived August 3rd in Los Angeles.We don’t know the kiddo’s name, but we do know it stars with “R” and it’s a boy.”

It first became apparent that Rihanna was pregnant with her second baby when she made a very public announcement by displaying her baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime show. For her performance she wore a an all-red look by Alaïa and Loewe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vogue reported in February 2023 that “The halftime how then, became an epic pregnancy reveal-and it was a secret that her stylist Jahleel Weaver had to keep during final fittings. “She didn’t tell me until three weeks before (the Super Bowl),” Weaver told Vogue. “She finally told me when we were reviewing sketches, and I was like, Is this a joke?”

When Rihanna was pregnant with her first boy, RZA Athelston Mayers, she became known for her stylish pregnancy style, and who can forget her outfit where she debuted the most fashion forward outfit imaginable? Rihanna wore a hot pink Chanel vintage puffer coat that she deliberately unbuttoned above her stomach to showcase her bump. She completed the look with faded ripped jeans and multiple body jewellery.

Rihanna’s partner A$AP also made sure he didn’t let her down in the style stakes and opted for a black leather trousers, and a denim Carhartt jacket that he wore over a knitted hoodie.

At the beginning of August 2023, Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty maternity wear and showcased one of her new maternity bras whilst breastfeeding her son RZA. Rihanna said of her new maternity capsule (which comprises of a graphic T-shirt and bralettes) that “The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys.” She said that she wants to “remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel-good while being pregnant.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now that Rihanna is not pregnant, here at PeopleWorld, we are in no doubt that she will continue to channel sexiness as a new mum.

How much is Rihanna worth?