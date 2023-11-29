Dutch royal journalist appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the Dutch version of Omid Scobie's Endgame being withdrawn from sale in the Netherlands. (Pic:Elle/Omid Scobie/Getty)

Omid Scobie was obviously looking for the maximum publicity for his new book Endgame, but perhaps he wasn’t expecting the type of publicity he is currently receiving after his book was pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands. The Daily Mail reported that the 42-year-old author “has blamed a ‘translation error’ for a passage in the Dutch language version of the book which appeared to name the person who allegedly questioned what colour Harry and Meghan’s unborn son Archie would be”.

Although Omid Scobie reportedly said he would not publish the name of the accused ‘royal racist’ after he alleged that the person was named in a letter between Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and King Charles, p128 of the Dutch copy of the book is believed to have contained this person’s identity. When he appeared on the Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard, Omid Scobie said: “The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I’m sure the publishers will have it under control.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omid Scobie also said: “I wrote and edited the English version. There’s never been no version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”

Dutch royal journalist Rick Evers appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and revealed that the Dutch translation appears to name not just one member of the royal family as a ‘royal racist’ but two. Richard Madeley said to him “Sorry, can I be clear about this? There are two names in the book?” Rick Evers then replied “yes.” After Richard repeated “Two names?” Rick Evers said that “The first one is very specific, the second one is a little bit vague.”

Richard Madeley then asked Rick Evers “How do you mistranslate a name? You can mistranslate a word or a sentence, but a name? Do you buy that explanation from the publishers that it is a translation error?” Rick then replied, “I can’t believe it.”

Who is Dutch royal journalist Rick Evers?

Rick Evers has his own YouTube channel called Royal TV and in the description for it he describes himself as a “Dutch royal correspondent since 2010.” At the time of writing Rick Evers has 7,986 followers on Instagram and 7,054 followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, but this is set to rise.

What is on p128 of Omid Scobie’s End Game?

Advertisement

Advertisement