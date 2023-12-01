Royal racism row: King Charles & Kate identified as royals in Endgame naming scandal - what did they allegedly say?
Endgame by Omid Scobie was pulled from Dutch shelves after King Charles and Kate were named in "error"
The two royals at the centre of a scandal involving alleged comments about Prince Archie's skin colour have been identified in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book Endgame. King Charles and Kate, Princess of Wales were named in the translated copy of the book, which details the decision by Harry and Meghan to step down as working senior royal and the alleged rift within the family.
According to the translated copy, which has been labelled an "error" by Dutch publisher Xander Uitgevers, the royal pair allegedly engaged in conversations with the couple about the colour of skin of the Duke and Duchess' then-unborn son.
The unsubstantiated allegations first came to light in 2021, when Meghan, who is mixed race, told Oprah in a highly-publicised interview that conversations were had with Harry about "how dark" the Prince's skin colour would be. The couple have repeatedly refused to name those involved with the conversations, with Harry later saying that the couple did not accuse the family of racism but of "unconscious bias".
Buckingham Palace is said to be considering taking legal action after the King and Kate were named, having initially labelled the allegations as "fiction" in a statement released after the 2021 interview. TalkTV host Piers Morgan was the first to name the pair in the UK, stating on his flagship show: "If Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can see these names, then you, the British people who actually pay for the royal family are entitled to know, too."
Endgame has been pulled from Dutch shelves and will reportedly go back on sale on December 8 with a corrected copy. Scobie has denied ever writing the names in any copy, telling ITV's This Morning: "I have never submitted a book that had their names in it." He added that even in the English copy which does not name the pair, he never used the word "racist" to describe the incident, instead echoing Harry and Meghan's word using "unconscious bias".
