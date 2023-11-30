Omid Scobie's bombshell book Endgame was pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after the Dutch version named two members of the Royal Family who allegedly questioned the skin tone of Prince Archie

Omid Scobie has said he "never submitted" any version of his bombshell book 'Endgame' which included the names of royals who allegedly questioned how dark the colour the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Achie's skin would be. The author's admission comes after the book was pulled from Dutch shelves due to the names of two royals being published in relation to the racism claims.

Appearing on ITV's This Morning, the controversial author explained the situation after a huge scandal broke out over the "error" in the Dutch translated copy of the book. The book itself details the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's road to stepping down as working royals in the Royal Family, touching on a situation which Meghan recounted in a highly-publicised interview with Oprah when she said that "conversations" were had with Harry by an unnamed member of the family about "how dark" her then-unborn first child Prince Archie's skin-tone would be.

Scobie said on the show: "I have never submitted a book that had their names in it." He added that he was "frustrated" by the situation and said that he had never used the word "racist" to describe the situation in the copy in which the alleged perpetrators were not named, instead describing the incident as "unconscious bias".

The author has long been accused of being an unofficial voice for the former royal couple, who stood down as senior royals in 2021. Scobie said: "I'm not their friend. I have never sat down with Meghan privately for interviews, I have never exchanged information with Meghan, I'm not in their private world."