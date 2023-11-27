Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week on Style Solutions Associate editor Marina Licht and lifestyle reporter Natalie Dixon discuss whether Catherine, Princess of Wales looks better dressed in her formal wear or casual. She is one of the most stylish women on the planet so it was only a matter of time before Marina and Natalie would go head to head and battle it out in the big Kate Middleton style debate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently welcomed the South Korean president. Kate Middleton wore a stunning red cape dress by fashion designer Catherine Walker. Marina Licht thinks the Princess of Wales looks fabulous no matter what she wears but does prefer her formal looks, whereas Natalie Dixon prefers her more casual attire. Marina Licht says: “One of my all time favourite formal outfits that the Princess of Wales has worn has to be the Jenny Packman, gold sparkly dress that she wore to the James Bond film premiere - she looked like a Hollywood star.”

Natalie Dixon says she prefers her more casual style as it makes her look more down to earth. Natalie Dixon explains: “I agree she does look phenomenal no matter what wears but the reason why I prefer her more casual wear is that her outfits are more attainable. The Princess of Wales is a mother of three in her 40s and many women look to her for fashion inspiration.

“I think that although she wears luxury brands like the green check quilted Burberry jacket or the grey sweater vest from Samantha Cameron's brand Ceffin, these are all styles that you can copy and easily find similar items on the high street.”

It seems that they can at least both agree on one thing and that is the fact that the Princess of Wales looks stunning whatever he wears but what do you think?