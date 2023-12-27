Who were the best dressed stars of 2023? Kate Middleton, Zendaya, Cara Delevingne included
NationalWorld’s best dressed list for 2023 includes royalty and Hollywood stars
There were plenty of Hollywood stars in contention when it came to NationalWorld’s best dressed list of 2023. As well as celebrities from the worlds of fashion and film, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been included. As far as I am concerned, Kate Middleton fashion wise very rarely puts a foot wrong. Some of my favourite outfits she has worn in 2023 include a pink Alexander McQueen suit she wore for an outing at the Foundling Museum in London, a powder blue Elie Saab top and skirt that she wore for a Buckingham Palace garden party (Kate previously wore it to Royal Ascot in 2019), and the absolutely stunning Alexander McQueen gown that she wore to the 2023 BAFTA Awards.
If you thought the Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the 2023 BAFTA Awards looked familiar, you would be right. She had previously worn the gown to the same event in 2019, but the dress was altered with a shoulder detail. Earrings from Zara and statement long black gloves finished off the look to perfection.
As far as I am concerned, actress Zendaya always looks incredible at red carpet events and 2023 was no exception. She stunned in two pink gowns at the 2023 SAG Awards and opted for not one dress but two, a strapless pale pink Valentino dress with embroidered flowers and then changed into a strapless Giorgio Armani Prive gown. However the Zendaya looks that really stood out for me were the gowns she wore to the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.
The first look she opted for at the 2023 NAACP Image awards was a 2002 strapless couture Versace dress with flashes of lime green and then wore a remixed Spring/Summer 1993 Prada look that comprised of a white skirt with cut-out stars and a matching bralette.
I also adored supermodel Cara Delevigne’s gowns that she wore to the 2023 Oscars, she wore an Elie Saab red dress from their fall/winter 2021 couture collection. It was Old Hollywood at its best and it just screamed pure glamour.
I look forward to seeing what Hollywood stars will be wearing in 2024 and I won’t have to wait long as the Golden Globes take place on January 7, 2024. Make sure you keep reading NationalWorld to see who will be chosen for the best and worst dressed list.
