Mary Earps wins Sports Personality of the Year 2023, but she was amongst the worst dressed on the night

Mary Earps may have won BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023, but she was one of the worst dressed stars on the night. Photograph by Getty

Yes I know that Mary Earps won BBC Sports Personality of the Year, but unfortunately, her outfit merited her inclusion on the worst dressed list. She opted for what I believe is one of the most heinous fashion trends of recent years, lingerie style outfits. Mary Earps’s underwear was most certainly on display when it came to the low cut lace style black dress she chose for the awards ceremony.

Although some may argue her choice of fashion outfit should not detract from Mary winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year, I think as a powerful female role model for future generations of young girls, she could have chosen a much more stylish dress.

Other stars on my worst dressed list include Olympian Aimee Fuller, yes she was the ‘Lady in Red’ because of the colour of her dress, but as far as I am concerned, it was the wrong choice of outfit. Her bra was on display thanks to the see-through quality of the dress, and although I liked her animal print shoes, they just didn’t work with the outfit.

On a more positive note, there were definitely stars who wowed on the night. Although Alex Scott also opted for a dress with a plunging neckline, the overall effect of her outfit was a lot more stylish. The orange long-sleeved dress that featured a high leg split was most definitely a fashion hit.

Alex Scott and Leah Williamson were amongst the best dressed stars at the BBC Sports Persoanlity of the Year 2023 Awards. Photographs by Getty