Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber were on my best dressed list for the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, but Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa were on my worst dressed list. Photographs by Getty

It would seem that Hollywood’s A-list were out in force at the third annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. Models and BFFs Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were arm in arm at the event and whilst at first glance, both stars seemed to opt for eye-catching dresses, on closer inspection, Kendall Jenner’s decision to go braless was a mistake. As a fan of red myself, I initially thought Kendall would be top of my best dressed list for the night. However, unfortunately, opting to go braless was a mistake and could be considered a wardrobe malfunction under the bright lights of the cameras of the awaiting media.

Whilst Kendall Jenner made my worst dressed list of the night, let's concentrate on the best dressed stars first… Hailey Bieber as usual delivered when it came to choice of outfit. She looked absolutely stunning in an elegant black sequined Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress. I also adored Zoë Kravitz in a brown Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress (brown is most definitely the new black). Kaia Gerber looked beautiful in a black and white polka dot Celine dress, just perfection, whilst model Cara Delevingne chose a fashion forward Del Core gown.

Other standout looks from the evening include Michelle Williams who shimmered in Louis Vuitton, Julianne Moore who looked as elegant as ever in green, Tracee Ellis Ross in a beautiful white dress with a black ribbon belt by Richard Quinn, Eva Longoria in a dazzling Dolce & Gabbana gown and Nicola Peltz Beckham who looked pretty in pink.

Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore and Nicola Peltz Beckham all made my best dressed list. Photographs by Getty

Now for my worst dressed…. Although I am normally a fan of Valentino, I didn’t like the dress Selena Gomez chose. I thought the black gloves and shape of the dress worked, but was not a fan of the over the top silver halter neck detailing. I also was less than enamoured with Dua Lipa’s see-through black Chanel dress. When will stars learn or more pertinently when will their stylists learn that it is not elegant to show your underwear at an awards ceremony?