TV stars such as Davina McCall, Carol Vorderman, Susanna Reid and Pixie Lott attended the ITV Palooza 2023 at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Davina McCall and Carol Vorderman were amongst the best dressed at the ITV Palooza 2023 whilst Lorraine Kelly was one of the worst dressed on the night. Photographs by Getty

The likes of Davina McCall and Carol Vorderman were some of the big names that attended the 2023 ITV Palooza, which is an event where the network unveil their upcoming slate of show for advertisers. Davina McCall, who attended the event with her boyfriend Michael Douglas, looked like she was dressed for Christmas and dazzled in a high-necked gold sparkly mini dress. Carol Vorderman wowed in a red PVC dress which she accessorised with a long white shirt and nude heels.

Another star who looked fabulous on the night was the event’s host AJ Odudu who opted for a black sparkly dress and GMB star Charlotte Hawkins who looked like she was going for a disco in a glitzy short blue mini dress. I also liked Alex Scott’s pinstripe waistcoat and matching trousers as she looked both stylish and effortlessly cool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it came to the worst dressed on the night, there were plenty of contenders. TOWIE’s Amy Childs opted for a low cut black satin gown with sheer black gloves that was the antithesis of glamorous.

I also disliked Olivia Attwoods sheer stockings and ultra short white satin mini dress, the look just didn’t work! I also was not a fan of Georgia Harrison’s black gown with white-pearl studded bodice, the black bow in her hair was again just too much.

Olivia Attwood, Love Island's Jess Harding and Georgia Harrison definitely deserve to be on the worst dressed list.