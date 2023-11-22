Who were the best and worst dressed at ITV Palooza 2023? Davina McCall and Carol Vorderman dazzled
TV stars such as Davina McCall, Carol Vorderman, Susanna Reid and Pixie Lott attended the ITV Palooza 2023 at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane
The likes of Davina McCall and Carol Vorderman were some of the big names that attended the 2023 ITV Palooza, which is an event where the network unveil their upcoming slate of show for advertisers. Davina McCall, who attended the event with her boyfriend Michael Douglas, looked like she was dressed for Christmas and dazzled in a high-necked gold sparkly mini dress. Carol Vorderman wowed in a red PVC dress which she accessorised with a long white shirt and nude heels.
Another star who looked fabulous on the night was the event’s host AJ Odudu who opted for a black sparkly dress and GMB star Charlotte Hawkins who looked like she was going for a disco in a glitzy short blue mini dress. I also liked Alex Scott’s pinstripe waistcoat and matching trousers as she looked both stylish and effortlessly cool.
When it came to the worst dressed on the night, there were plenty of contenders. TOWIE’s Amy Childs opted for a low cut black satin gown with sheer black gloves that was the antithesis of glamorous.
I also disliked Olivia Attwoods sheer stockings and ultra short white satin mini dress, the look just didn’t work! I also was not a fan of Georgia Harrison’s black gown with white-pearl studded bodice, the black bow in her hair was again just too much.
Love Island winner Jess Harding chose a black dress with thigh-high split, again I felt it was just lacking in style. As for Lorraine Kelly’s metallic grey suit with oversized trousers that trailed to the ground and beyond, it was a big no no from me! Pixie Lott opted for a low cut black velvet mini dress that was a little too low cut and lacked elegance.