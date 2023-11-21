Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I wasn’t expecting to write an article defending both Nigel Farage and David Cameron this Tuesday afternoon, but I felt compelled to after Lorraine Kelly decided to make a comment about I’m A Celebrity 2023’s most controversial campmate on her show. When talking to former politician Edwina Carrie and showbiz reporter Lucie Cave, she said: “Is he only 59???! I thought he was a hell of a lot older than that.” She went on to say “That is astonishing. You get the face you deserve thankfully. You really do.”

Perhaps Lorraine Kelly thought she was being funny or was genuinely being serious? Either way, she didn’t get the reaction she deserved on X, formerly known as Twitter. One user said “Can’t stand all this man hating on #lorraine Same happened to Matt Hancock. Turning over to #JeremyVine early today,” whilst another said: “So the gloves are off for body shaming, are they #lorraine”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I couldn’t agree with more these comments and I would take it a stage further. Not only are these comments wrong Lorraine, but how would you feel if the tables were turned and someone was commenting on the way you look and your age, I am sure you wouldn’t like it one bit.

I felt exactly the same way when Kay Burley commented on the now Lord Cameron’s weight when he made a surprise return to Rishi Sunak’s cabinet as Foreign Secretary. In the studio, she was joined by Sky News Deputy Political Editor who said that “David Cameron had never really found his feet after the leaving the job of prime minister. He did jobs that were controversial, wrote a memoir….” Kay Burley then interjected and said: “Put on weight.”

One viewer commented that “If a male news presenter said that about a female politician there would be calls for his resignation. Some consistency would be good.” Although some mary argue that calling for Kay Burley’s resignation is ridiculous, I would argue to the contrary. Why did Kay Burley first of all think it was appropriate at that time to make a comment about David Cameron’s weight? Would she have made the same comment about a female politician returning to cabinet? I think it is fairly obvious that she wouldn’t have done this.