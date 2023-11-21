I’m A Celebrity 2023 viewers were warned of scenes of nudity but along with Josie Gibson, might not have been prepared to see Nigel Farage’s bare bottom

As Nigel Farage leaves Josie Gibson in hysterics after spotting him in the shower, a look back at iconic shower scenes in the show over the years. Photograph courtesy of ITV

It was not only Josie Gibson who was left visibly shocked when she was subjected to seeing Nigel Farage in the iconic jungle shower, but the viewers too! As Josie Gibson walked through the camp, she couldn’t help burst into laughter when she was confronted with a ‘naked’ Nigel Farage in the shower. Showing a comic touch, This Morning presenter said that had ‘seen worse.’

Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter to express their views on Nigel’s shower scene. One said “Nooo put it away!! #I’m A Celebrity #Nigel Farage” whilst another said “Wasn’t expecting to be facing Nigel Farage’s cheeks as I sat down with a cuppa.”

Only time will tell to see if Nigel Farage will feature in I’m A Celebrity’s most iconic shower scenes ever. Over the years, the likes of Myleene Klass, David Haye, Katie Price and Joey Essex have had memorable shower scenes. Myleene Klass has spoken about her shower scene and iconic white bikini in the 2006 series and said that she “loved every minute of it being in there and wearing the white bikini and the two aren’t usually exclusive- you can still wear a white bikini and enjoy being a woman. The difference this time is, the white bikini is my business and I sell one every 45 seconds.”

Myleene Klass sold the iconic white bikini for £7,500 and revealed the news before entering the jungle in I’m A Celebrity All Stars. She said “I bought that white bikini for £40. After the show I sold it off- for £7500. Myleene auctioned it off to make money for charity. For those of you who are keen on purchasing a similar white bikini in Myleene Klass’s fashion range for Next, unfortunately one is not available from the site at this time. However, there are other bikinis to choose from and swimsuits too, including a rather fetching leopard print one.