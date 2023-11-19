I’m A Celeb 2023| What happened to Nigel Farage in plane crash, did he have cancer and has he written a book?
Nigel Farage was involved in a plane crash on the eve of the 2010 general election
Whether you love or loathe Nigel Farage, one thing for sure is that he is set to be one of I’m A Celeb 2023’s most contentious campmates. Back in 2010, Nigel Farage escaped with minor head injuries after he was involved in an aeroplane crash. The aircraft was pulling an election banner for the UKIP party.
The Times reported that “The MEP had been trapped upside down beneath the shattered fuselage still in his seatbelt after the aircraft nosedived to the ground when the banner became tangled in the tail fin. Mr Farage, a candidate in the Buckingham constituency against John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, was knocked unconscious. He sustained facial injuries, broken ribs and a chipped spine.”
Nigel Farage was first taken to Horton Hospital in Banbury but was later transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. His wife at the time Kirsten was by his side, as well as his children. He suffered a punctured lung, several fractured ribs, a fractured sternum and two chipped vertebrae.
In 2013 the pilot Justin Adams who threatened to kill Nigel Farage following the plane crash was found dead at his home in Sussex. The BBC reported that The force said his death, last month, was not being treated as suspicious and an inquest had been opened and adjourned. The article went on to say that “Adams was convicted at Oxford Crown Court in June 2011, of making five threats relating to Mr Farage and crash investigator Martin James after the accident in May 2010.”
Does Nigel Farage have his own memoir?
‘One Party After Another: The Disruptive Life of Nigel Farage,’ which was written by Michael Crick, came out in 2022. Nigel Farage has written The Purple Revolution: The Year That Changed Everything and Flying Free.
Did Nigel Farage have cancer?
Nigel Farage had testicular cancer when he was 21 and discussed it in The Purple Revolution: The Year That Changed Everything. He said that “The cancer — and I am scared of tempting fate — has, to date, not come back. I’m not sure how it fully affected me, but it has left me with a clear belief that without private health care I would probably be dead. I just do not understand that, for want of a scan, I might not be here now.”