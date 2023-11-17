I'm A Celebrity's 2023 late arrivals are Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew

The I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! late arrivals have become a tradition on the show since they were first introduced on season four. This year they are sportsmen Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori. Bellew, 40, is a former professional boxer who competed from 2007 to 2018 who ended his career with a record of 30 wins, three losses, and one draw. He is now a commentator for the sport and has had roles in the Rocky spin-off movies Creed, and Creed III, playing Pretty Ricky Conlan, who competes against Adonis Creed.

Dettori, 52, is an Italian jockey who continues to race even though most jockeys retire between the ages of 40 and 50. He has been the British flat racing Champion Jockey three times over his 35 year career, and won more than 40 races at Royal Ascot. He now competes in California and announced last year that he intends to retire at the end of the 2023 season.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When do the late arrivals go on I’m A Celebrity?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The date that Dettori and Bellew will enter the jungle has not yet been confirmed, however late arrivals generally join the show on the fourth or fifth day of the series.

Last year, late arrivals former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Sean Walsh joined the series on day four. As the new season of I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday November 19, it is likely that the sportsmen will enter on either Wednesday 22 or Thursday 23.

Has a late arrival won I’m A Celebrity before?

The first three seasons of the show did not have any late arrival campmates, but since season four in 2004, they have been a staple of the show, creating drama after the original campmates have begun to settle into a routine.

Late arrivals have won I’m A celebrity before, but it is a rare occurrence, with only two late coming campmates going on to be crowned jungle royalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christopher Biggins was the first late arrival to win the series, he was crowned King of the Jungle in 2007 after entering the camp on day five. The only other late arrival to win the series so far is Vicky Pattinson, who became Queen of the Jungle in 2015. She had entered the camp on day three.