Will any of the I’m a Celeb 2023 campmates beat the current record of most bushtucker trials?

The lineup for this years I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is looking like one of the best castings in years. Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears, Josie Gibson and Marvin Humes have all been spotted at the airport heading to Australia ready to join Ant and Dec for the first episode which begins on Sunday November 19.

Let’s be honest we love watching the campmates scream and squirm during the bushtucker trials and being able to vote who we want to face them each night makes us happy. Especially when former health secretary Matt Hancock entered the jungle and we voted for him to do six trials. However, looking at the list of celebrities that have done the most bushtucker trials you will be shocked to learn that Matt Hancock doesn’t make it into the top five.

Could this be the year that the current champion of the most bushtucker trials gets beaten by Nigel Farage or Jamie Lynn Spears and becomes the next campmate to hold the title? We can't wait to find out. Here is the list of the top five celebrities who faced the most trials over the years.

Who are the celebrities that have done the most bushtucker trials on I’m a Celeb?

5. Jacqueline Jossa, Season 19 – 10 trials

The actress best known for playing Lauren Branning in BBC One soap EastEnders faced 10 trials whilst in the jungle. She faced her fears during one of the trials which saw her with 51 huntsman spiders. Jacqueline Jossa proved she was not to be messed with as she went on to win the series and become Queen of the Jungle 2019.

4. Joel Dommett, Season 16 – 10 trials

Comedian Joel struck up an unlikely friendship with Carol Vorderman and a bromance with Adam Thomas whilst in the show. He faced his fear of heights in the first challenge of the dreaded walkway which saw him balance 334 feet in the air. Joel just missed out on winning as he came in as the runner up on the series in 2016.

3. Janice Dickinson - Season 7 - 10 trials

Love her or hate her Janice Dickinson is always entertaining to watch. The American model gave us the catchphrase of the series ‘Oh Man’ and faced the awful eating challenge. Janice also came runner up in the 2007 series which also featured Gemma Atkinson, Cerys Matthews and King of the Jungle Christopher Biggins.

2. Scarlett Moffatt, Season 16 – 10 trials

Many people didn’t approve of Scarlett Moffatt joining the celebrity cast as she was only known for starring in Channel 4’s Gogglebox at the time. This might be why the public voted for her to do so many trials including the eating challenge. Scarlett faced her “worst nightmare” and had to eat a whole fermented duck egg. She won the public over and became Queen of the Jungle 2016.

1. Adam Thomas, Season 16 – 12 trials

He may not have become King of the Jungle in 2016 but Adam Thomas is the winner of the most bushtucker trials. The former Emmerdale actor faced 12 trials when he starred in series 16 of the show. Adam was literally scared of everything in the jungle but especially spiders. His screams had Ant and Dec in hysterics which is why we kept voting him to do more. Adam Thomas came in third just behind runner up Joel Dommett and winner Scarlett Moffatt.