Josie Gibson was recently spotted at Heathrow airport, joking that she is heading to a weight loss retreat when quizzed about I’m A Celeb. However, according to reports she is set to join Ant and Dec in Australia for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023. The countdown is on as the series will be back on our TV screens with the campmates heading into the jungle for three weeks from this Sunday November 19.

The TV presenter, 38, has become a well known face of ITV’s This Morning family since joining the team in 2019. Josie Gibson first joined the This Morning team as a competition announcer but stepped in for former host Holly Willoughby when she was off sick one day in 2021. Since then and after the Phillip Schofield scandal Josie has been a regular on the sofa and was Holly Willoughby's co-host when she returned following the drama. Josie Gibson now presents the show alongside Dermot O’Leary, (BFF) Alison Hammond, Rylan Clarke and Craig Doyle.

Who is Josie Gibson?

Josie Gibson rode to fame after winning Big Brother in 2010. The Bristolian, who had a relationship in the house with fellow contestant John-James Parton won over audiences and earned herself over 70 percent of the public votes - the highest ever.

Is Josie Gibson married?

Josie Gibson is not married nor ever has been. There are rumours she is currently dating her hair dresser Maurice Flynn - who is celebrity stylist to Molly King, Rochelle Humes and Ruth Langsford - after she recently shared a picture of them together on Instagram following a meal out a London’s Lavo restaurant although neither have confirmed nor denied a relationship.

Following her brief relationship with John-James, the TV presenter went on to date family friend Terry (whose surname is not publicly known) for many years. The former couple kept their relationship private however, during their romance Josie explained that she suffered a miscarriage. The following year she announced that they were expecting their first child together in May 2018.

Does Josie Gibson have any children?

Her only son Reggie James was born in September 2018, after going into labour prematurely during her baby shower. Josie allegedly broke her waters by slut-dropping in a dance competition with The Only Way is Essex stars Lydia and Debbie Bright. Four months after welcoming their son Josie and Terry split.

What is Josie Gibson’s net worth?

