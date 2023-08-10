The This Morning presenter revealed she was in a relationship during an episode of Shopping with Keith Lemon

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson has taken to Instagram to dispel rumours about the identity of her mystery boyfriend.

The former Big Brother winner shared the news that she was in a relationship during an episode of Shopping with Keith Lemon on Wednesday (9 August). Speculation quickly grew around who it could be, leading Gibson to take to Instagram to put the rumours to bed.

The TV presenter has been filling in to present This Morning alongside Craig Doyle following the departure of Phillip Schofield in May. So, who is Josie Gibson’s new boyfriend and what did she say on Instagram? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Josie Gibson’s new boyfriend?

Gibson has not named who her new boyfriend is, however following her revelation during an episode of Shopping with Keith Lemon on Wednesday.

The This Morning presenter has revealed she is in a relationship (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Speculation quickly grew around the identity of the mystery suitor, with incorrect reports that it was ITV cameraman, Sam Morter. This led to Gibson taking to Instagram to set the record straight, where she told her fans she was “so tired” of the rumours.

Is she in a relationship?

Gibson revealed she is in a relationship, telling the Celebrity Juice presenter: “There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages. It’s that bit where you’ve got the flutters, can’t-wait-to see-them vibes – you get a little bit nervous.”

She also revealed that she had told her new partner she was in love with them. Gibson said: “I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games.”

What did she say on Instagram?

Taking to Instagram stories on Wednesday, Gibson set the record straight to dispel any rumours about her dating life. The This Morning presenter told her fans that she is “so tired” of rumours that she was dating ITV cameraman Sam Morter.

Gibson said: “I am not in a relationship or neither am I in love with cameraman Sam,” she continued: “I am not with Sam Morter. I love Sam Morter, I’m his work colleague, I’m like his sister, I’m like his auntie. That’s as far as it goes.

“There is nothing going on between me and Sam Morter. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to say it.”

Speculation surrounding Gibson and Morter started in January after Gibson shared a picture on Instagram of the pair holding hands in Paris. The TV presenter had been in the French capital filming scenes for ITV.