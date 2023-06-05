The Big Brother star took over the reins from Phillip Schofield who resigned from ITV in May

A fresh and brand-new chapter of This Morning has begun, as Holly Willoughby returned to ITV's flagship daytime programme with a new partner accompanying her on the famous sofa. Big Brother star Josie Gibson was officially unveiled on Monday (5 June), stepping into the shoes of Phillip Schofield.

Schofield quit This Morning after more than two decades on 20 May following news of a feud with Willoughby. But the presenter later resigned from ITV after admitting he had been embroiled in an affair with a younger male colleague.

Before introducing Josie Gibson to the This Morning audience, Holly Willoughby issued a statement responding to the saga surrounding her now former TV partner where she explained how she has been left "shaken, let down and worried" by the whole situation. She promised that the show will return to being a place a place of "warmth and magic" in this next chapter.

Interested in finding out more about Holly Willoughby's new co-host on This Morning? Here is everything you need to know about Josie Gibson.

Who is Josie Gibson?

Josie Gibson is co-hosting ITV's This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby - Credit: ITV

Josie Gibson is a 38-year-old television personality from Bristol who is renowned for winning the eleventh series of reality programme Big Brother in 2010. Since then, she has cemented herself as one of the UK's busiest presenters, landing hosting gigs at the likes of Channel 4's Ok! TV, as well as appearing on The Great British Bake Off, Loose Women, Celebrity Juice, Celebrity Dinner Date, The Jump and much more.

This is not the first time that fans of This Morning have seen Josie on the ITV show as she initially joined as a competitions announcer in 2019, before a promotion in 2021 which saw her become a presenter covering other hosts while they are away on holiday.

One year after Josie Gibson won Big Brother, she took part in the all-stars series Ultimate Big Brother. But she famously walked out of the series after just three episodes.

Who is Josie Gibson's partner?

Josie Gibson is single and has one child - Credit: Getty

Josie Gibson is currently single after recently splitting from ex-boyfriend Terry, whom she shares one child with; three-year-old son Reggie James. He had split with the presenter not long after she gave birth, kicking her out of their home on New Year's Eve in 2018. She has described being forced into living life as a single parent as "devastating" but said her little boy is a "blessing".

Talking about the break-up to new! magazine, Josie said: "He's got OCD and just after Christmas, he went mad about too many of my shoes being in the hallway. So I kicked off and said, 'Well, we'll go them!' And he went, 'Alright', and bagged up our stuff. So Reggie and me headed to a hotel.

"Two days before New Year's Eve. Me and Reggie stayed in a hotel for two nights before going to my house. We watched the fireworks out of the window while we unpacked. It was the worst New Year's Eve ever."

The 38-year-old had previously had fans and followers on strings earlier this year, teasing a relationship with fellow ITV colleague Sam Morter, which she later admitted was a "joke". It is understood that Josie is happy with single life and is too scared to use dating apps to find the love of her life.

Is Josie Gibson the permanent replacement for Phillip Schofield on This Morning?