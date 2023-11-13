JLS singer Marvin Humes is heading to the jungle but who is he married to and what is his net worth?

Everything you need to know about Marvin Humes (Getty)

Marvin Humes is reportedly heading to the jungle for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023. The JLS singer, 38, is allegedly joining Ant and Dec in Australia when the new series kicks off on Sunday November 19. Nigel Farage and Josie Gibson who are also rumoured to be part of the ITV show lineup have already been spotted at the airport in recent days.

Marvin Humes rose to fame as part of the band JLS on The X-Factor in 2008. The group formed in 2006 with members Oritsé Williams, Aston Merrygold and JB Gill. The boy-band came runners up in the final, losing out to Alexandra Burke. However they went onto to have huge success with ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody in Love’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut’,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JLS which stands for ‘Jack the Lad Swing’ announced their split in 2013 after five years together. Fans were thrilled when the band officially announced the ‘Beat Again’ reunion tour and new music in 2020. The band are currently touring the UK with their last show in Sheffield on November 11 and will not be touring again until June 28.

Aside from JLS Marvin Humes has become known for his presenting skills. He previously worked for Capital radio but left after 10 years in 2022. Marvin Humes has become a regular presenter on ITV This Morning with wife Rochelle Humes and the couple also host BBC One series The Hit List. He has also co-hosted many shows including, Children in Need, The Voice UK, MOBO Awards and Loose Men (Women).

Who is Marvin Humes married to?

Marvin Humes met former The Saturdays singer Rochelle (Wiseman) Humes when she interviewed him for television when she was 16 and he was 20. However they didn’t actually start dating until a few years later. In 2012 the couple married in front of 250 guests at the Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxford.

Does Marvin Humes have children?

A year after Marvin and Rochelle said 'I do' the couple welcomed their first daughter Alaia-Mai Humes (2013). They went on to have a second daughter Valentina Raine Humes in 2017 and later welcomed their third child and first son Blake Hampton Humes in 2020.

What is Marvin Humes net worth?

Advertisement

Advertisement