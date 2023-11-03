JLS singer Marvin Humes is reportedly being lined up for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - what we know so far

Marvin Humes is the latest to star to be lined up for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here which will launch in November. According to reports, the JLS singer would be a great signing for the show as he already has a huge fan base. As well as being in the band the 38-year-old also co-hosts BBC One show The Hit List UK with wife Rochell Humes and the couple are regular hosts on ITV daytime show This Morning.

A Jungle insider told The Sun: “Marvin would be a brilliant signing. Not only is he known to fans of The X Factor and fans of JLS, but the audience for The Hit List and This Morning spans from kids right through older viewers. And with Rochelle’s backing, he’s got a ready made fan base. He’ll have lots of showbiz stories to tell, too, from his 15 years in the limelight.”

JLS are currently touring the UK with their last show in Sheffield on November 11 and will not be touring again until June 28. This gives Marvin plenty of time to jet off to Australia for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. There is no official start date for the new series just yet, however, ITV have shared the new advertisement for the upcoming series which sees Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly getting ready for the 'Jungle retreat'.