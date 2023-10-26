Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Babatunde Aléshé will be joining the Loose Women panel for the first time this Friday (October 27) as the show celebrates Black History Month. The comedian and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star will be joined by Good Morning's Andi Peters, alongside Loose Women presenters Charlene White and Judi Love.

Peters recently picked up a Royal Television Society Award for his role in the Loose Men episode, where he shared the panel with Jordan Banjo, Ore Oduba, and Shaun Wallace.

In this special episode, the panel of Loose Women and Men will explore personal topics discussing everything from parenting to body image and the secret to happiness. Aleshe appeared in a trailer for the episode shared on Monday (October 22), in it he explained the panel would be addressing "topics close to their hearts".

Babatunde Aléshé will be making his debut on the Loose Women panel (Photo: ITV)

Loose Women has previously celebrated Black History Month. In 2020 the popular daytime show hosted a historic all-Black panel for the first time which featured Love and went on to win a Royal Television Society Award.

Loose Women Show Editor, Sally Shelford shared her excitement at the new line-up and the important topics they would be discussing for Black History Month. Shelford said: “We're delighted to have this incredible panel come together, to celebrate Black History Month with a very special Loose Women and Men."

She continued: "Our Loose Women's experiences, and the viewers, are always at the heart of our show and it's as important as ever to share that stage with men too, encouraging open and honest discussions about the things that affect them today."

Shelford added: "We’re very excited to welcome Babtunde to the panel for the first time, as well as welcoming back Andi Peters - together with our much-loved Loose ladies, the panel will share and voice their thoughts on a number of topics. Expect some very honest discussions and of course lots of laughs along the way!”