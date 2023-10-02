Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Black History Month in the UK is taking place this October and there are plenty of new TV shows to watch to mark the occassion.

ITV will be debuting Fresh Cuts, a four-part documentary series featuring directors Jordan Thomas, Salomé-Dior Williams, Jessicah North, and Archie Onobu. Topics include the history of Black doctors in the NHS, Black men’s mental health, Black Fashion and Black military heroes. Whilst other scheduled programmes on BBC and My5 highlight topics including Black dating and the First Ladies of Hip Hop.

To make sure you don’t miss anything, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of the 8 best TV shows to watch this Black History Month.

Our NHS with Dr Zoe Williams (Photo: ITV Plc)

Our NHS with Dr Zoe Williams

The first documentary from Fresh Cuts kicking off Black History Month, Our NHS with Dr Zoe Williams follows the stories of “four pioneering black doctors shaking up the world of medicine”. The piece tells the story of black doctor’s contribution to the NHS and meets with the next generation of back doctors who are using innovate methods to make real changes in healthcare.

Our NHS with Dr Zoe Williams will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX on October 1.

Black Boys Can Cry with Alex Beresford (Photo: ITV Plc)

Black Boys Can Cry with Alex Beresford

The second documentry from ITV’s Fresh Cuts is Black Boys Can Cry with Alex Beresford. Directed by Jessica North it explores the shocking statistic that black men are more likely to suffer from a severe mental health issue than others. Beresford goes on a deeply personal journey to help him understand the suicide of his best friend, Martin. Meeting with mental health experts and talking with black men who have gone through similar issues, he attempts to invesitgate the root of the problem.

Black Boys Can Cry will be available on ITVX from October 1 and ITV1 on October 8.

Black in Fashion (Photo: ITV Plc)

Black in Fashion

The third documentary from ITV’s Fresh Cuts takes a look at the contribution Black culture and design has had on British fashion. Directed by Salomé-Dior Williams and narrated by Remi Burgz from Radio 1xtra, it follows the UK’s first Black Fashion Gala, GUAP, as they organise a ground-breaking show at the Natural History Museum.

Black in Fashion will be available on ITVX from October 1 and ITV1 from October 15.

For Crown and Country

The fourth documentry from ITV’s Fresh Cuts, For Crown and Country, follows ex-Marine, Ben McBean, as he celebrates the contribution of black military heroes throughout history. McBean was hailed a hero after sustaining life-changing injuries in Afghanistan, in this documentary he invesigates why other black servicemen and women have not received the same recognition they deserve.

For Crown and Country will be airing on ITVX from October 1 and ITV1 from October 22.

For Crown and Country (Photo: ITV Plc)

Breaking Through with ZeZe Mills

Breaking Through is a one-off talk show celebrating black British actors. Directed by Joel Duncan and hosted by ZeZe Mills, we will be joined by actresses Adjoa Andoh, Ruby Barker, and Channique Sterling-Brown as they share their personal experiences and challenges making it in the UK TV and film industry.

Breaking Through with ZeZe Mills will be airing on ITV1 on October 11.

Three Little Birds

Three Little Birds is the highly-anticipated new drama from Sir Lenny Henry which follows the lives of three women, Leah (Rochelle Neil), Hosanna (Yazmin Belo) and Chantrelle (Saffron Coomber) who travel to the UK together from Jamaica in the 1950s.

The official synopsis reads: “On arriving in London’s Notting Hill they quickly realise the capital is not the home for them and flee to the Midlands. The road ahead is not a smooth one for our trio, and although we learn some shocking truths about the lives they left behind in Jamaica, we will also cheer them on to succeed, as they overcome the obstacles of racism and integration and build a life in Britain.”

Speaking to the Radio Times about the series, Henry said: “They’re these three feisty women who come to Britain in the 50s to build a new life and who basically come up against the brick wall of patriarchy, racism and sexism and all that stuff. It’s basically a series about how they overcome that or if they overcome it.”

Three Little Birds will be airing on ITV1 in October, the official release date has not been confirmed.

Dating Black

Dating Black is back with a one-off special episode for Black History Month this October. The series shares the experiences of black men and women looking for love and what it means to be black and dating in the UK. Guests featuring in the upcoming special include British grime MC, songwriter Scorcher, influencer Anisa Farah and comedian Charlie Mase.

Dating Black will be airing on My5 and BET International YouTube Channel from October 1.

First Ladies of Hip Hop (Photo: BBC/Emporium Productions)

First Ladies of Hip Hop

This three-part documentary series from the BBC will offer a fresh perspective on hip hop’s history by exploring British female stars, the struggles they have faced within the industry and the contributions they have made to the hip hop scene.

It will feature stories from artists including: Eve, Rah Digga, Sha Rock, Debbie D, Deidra Roper (aka DJ Spinderella of Salt-n-Pepa) Yo-Yo (well known for her work with N.W.A’s Ice Cube), Millie Jackson, Cheryl the Pearl (The Sequence), JJ Fad and Sheri Sher (The Mercedes Ladies).