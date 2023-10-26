Stacey Solomon first joined Loose Women in 2016 and was an instant hit with fans of the ITV daytime show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stacey Solomon is apparently returning to ITV Loose Women after having time off to have her fifth child and work on her own projects. According to The Mirror a source claims the TV presenter, 34, will be back on the daytime show “soon”.

Stacey Solomon first appeared on Loose Women in 2016 and quickly became a firm favourite amongst viewers of the show. The mum-of-five took some time off in 2022 in the run-up to her wedding to former EastEnders actor Joe Swash and following the arrival of fourth child Rose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The busy mum - who rose to fame after reaching the finals of ITV’s The X Factor in 2009 - obviously had her hands full but also made time to work on other ventures including BBC One’s Sort Your Life Out and her clothing line with fashion website In Style.

That hasn’t stopped Stacey going on to have her fifth child Belle in 2023. Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, Leighton, and Rex. Some feared that she would never return to Loose Women. However, Stacey delighted viewers when she appeared on the Christmas video during the last episode of Loose Women before the Christmas break in 2022.

There were also rumours that behind the scenes there was a feud between the panellists however a spokesperson for Loose Women told The Mirror: “These claims are not true. We are looking forward to welcoming Stacey back onto the show soon."