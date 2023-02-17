Creed III is the eighth instalment in the Rocky film franchise. It is the first film in the series not to feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa.

Rocky sequel, Creed III will see Michael B. Jordan reprise his role as the titular boxer Adonis Creed - the son of Apollo Creed, another legendary pugilist who was killed by Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. In the 2015 Rocky spin-off Creed, Sylvester Stallone returned as Rocky Balboa, this time working as Creed’s coash.

In that movie, Creed became heavyweight champion, the second instalment Creed agreed to fight Viktor Dargo, the son of Creed’s father’s killerm Ivan, and the pair exchanged blows in the ultimate grudge match. Creed III is the first film in the entire Rocky franchise not to feature Balboa, although Stallone will still be involved in the film behind the camera.

Creed III sees Adonis Creed at the top of his game, having become world champion and defended the title in the previous film. Creed’s career and family life is going from strength to strength, but when an old childhood friend and fellow boxer enters the scene, the pair face off in the ring, and the rivalry becomes personal.

The film will follow Creed as he attempts to devote more time to his family and being a better father, whilst also juggling his preparation to take on Anderson Dame and defend his crown.

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in Creed III

Who is in the cast of Creed III?

Jonathan Majors will star as Anderson Dame - this is Majors’ first role in the Rocky and Creed films. Dame will be Creed’s main rival in the movie, as well as being a former friend, and it appears that the two have had a tumultuous history.

Majors previously starred in Spike Lee Vietnam War film Da 5 Bloods, drama film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and western The Harder They Fall. His TV appearances include roles in Loki and Lovecraft Country. Other cast members include:

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed

Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor

Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed

Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Evers

Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago

Why isn’t Sylvester Stallone in Creed III?

Sylvester Stallone previously announced that he would not be returning for Creed III. He played boxer Rocky Balboa in all eight previous films in the franchise, having been convinced to reprise his role in Creed by director Ryan Coogler, and decided to return for the first sequel.

However, Rocky’s journey from small-time boxer to world heavyweight champion, to coach has been completed. With Stallone declining to appear in Creed III, it will be the first film not to feature any of the original cast from the 1976 film which began the hugely successful franchise.

Stallone and Jordan in Creed

Is there a trailer for Creed III?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Creed III?