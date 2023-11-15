I’m A Celebrity 2023 launches this week on ITV1 and ITVX with campmates Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears, Marvin Humes, and more, entering the jungle

Ant and Dec will present I'm A Celebrity live from Australia

I’m A Celebrity returns this weekend with a bumper crop of big name stars, among them controversial right wing politician and Reform UK founder Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of popstar Britney Spears, and JLS singer Marvin Humes.

Ant and Dec will be on the ground at their studio by the camp in Dungay Creek, New South Wales to present the show through its three week run on ITV. The series presents a major task for the production team as much of the show is filmed just hours before it airs, leaving little time for the edit.

But, the series is not entirely pre-recorded, as every episode also includes live segments, complicated by a huge time difference between the Australian studio and the UK. The is everything you need to know about the telly magic behind I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Is I’m A Celebrity live?

For the most part, the clips from camp are pre-recorded the day before, and then edited together into a package by producers ahead of it airing the following evening. The launch show will also be pre-recorded, including the introduction of the campmates and their journey to camp.

However, Ant and Dec present each episode live from their studio near the camp, appearing between clips to discuss how the contestants are getting on, and land a few cheesy jokes. Additionally, each season usually features a few special live trials and the final will air live, as it does every year.

What is the time difference between Australia and the UK?

New South Wales, Australia where I’m A Celebrity is filmed, is 11 hours ahead of the UK, meaning that Ant and Dec have an early start when presenting the show live for UK viewers. That’s no surprise as New South Wales is around 10,000 miles from the UK, and takes around 20 hours to fly to. As the show airs at 9pm in the UK, it will be 8am the following morning in the studio with Ant and Dec.

When does I’m A Celebrity 2023 start?

