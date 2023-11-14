A look at Sam Thompson’s relationship with Strictly Come Dancing star as he joins I’m a Celeb line up

Everything you need to know about Sam Thompson (ITV)

Sam Thompson is the latest celeb to be heading down under to join Ant and Dec for this years I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here lineup. The new series will see stars including Nella Rose, Grace Dent and Marvin Humes join the Made in Chelsea star when it begins on Sunday November 19.

Sam Thompson, 31, is best known for starring in E4 reality series Made in Chelsea. He joined the cast in 2013. Sam started out as Jamie Lang's intern helping him with his confectionary business ‘Candy Kittens’. He also had a relationship with Tiffany (Tiff) Watson on the show.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The TV personality has starred in several reality TV shows including Celebrity Big Brother where he came third (2017), Celebs Go dating (2019), Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (2019) and is a regular panellist on ITV2 Love Island Aftersun as well as co-hosting the podcast Love Island: The Morning After with Indiyah Polack. Sam Thompson currently hosts Hits UK evening radio show and as he will be away for a few weeks, I’m A Celebrity runner up 2022 Owen Warner will be covering for him. He also co-hosts the hilarious 'Staying Relevant' a podcast with best friend Pete Wicks.

Who is Sam Thompson dating?

Sam Thompson is currently dating Love Island star Zara McDermott. The pair first got together when starring in Made in Chelsea in 2019 but split after it was revealed Zara had cheated on him. The split was short lived and to fans were delighted when the couple got back together in 2020. Zara was competing until recently on this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Who is Sam Thompson’s sister?

Sam Thompson is the younger brother of Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson. His older sister joined the cast for the second series in 2011. The E4 show focused on the drama surrounding her relationship with Spencer Matthews. She is now engaged to former MIC co-star Ryan Libbey. Sam and Louise’s mum, Karen Thompson, is a property developer and interior designer and also featured on the reality series.

What is Sam Thompson's net worth?

Sam is also co-founder of premium unisex eyewear brand Dinelli along with MIC Co-star Reza Amiri-Garroussi. Thanks to the sunglasses brand, radio and and reality shows Sam Thompson has a reported net worth of £1 million.