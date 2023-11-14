Restaurant and food critic Grace Dent might be walking straight into the eating challenge on I’m A Celeb 2023

Everything you need to know about Grace Dent (ITV)

The official lineup for this years I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here has been announced. Pictures of the new campmates wearing their jungle outfits have been released and they are looking like they are ready to face three weeks of bushtucker trials. Just some of the names of this this year's campmates include Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Fred Sirieux and Grace Dent.

It’s a bit of a surprise that Grace Dent has joined the lineup after comments she previously made about the show. In an opinion piece written fo The Independent in 2012 she wrote: “Let's be frank, I'm a Celeb, love or hate it, is far from a deluxe viewing experience. It is a puerile venture into starvation, televised constipation and animal cruelty, abbreviated by ads for Iceland £1 curries."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Dent is best known for being a restaurant critic for The Guardian and is a regular food critic on BBC One series MasterChef. The columnist, 50, has previously written for magazines including Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire. She has also written several books such as ‘Diary of a Chav’, ‘Diary of a Snob’, ‘Comfort Eating’ and ‘Hungry, a memoir of wanting more’.

Is Grace Dent related to Susie Dent?

Grace Dent and Countdown’s 'dictionary corner' star Susie Dent share the same surname but they do not have any family ties. Grace Dent was born in Carlisle and Susie Dent was born in Woking.

Is Grace Dent married?

Grace Dent is not married but according to reports she is currently engaged to long-term partner Charles. Speaking on Kate Thornton’s podcast ‘White Wine Question Time’ the author explained that she and “my man Charles” followed each other on Instagram for 24 months before they got together.

Does Grace Dent have any children?

She does not have any children and has spoken about her decision not to have them in 2018. In her Guardian column she wrote: “I do like children. Just not enough. This still feels like a radical thing for a woman to say."

What is Grace Dent’s net worth?

The writer, author and food critic has an estimated net worth of £3 million.