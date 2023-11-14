Who is Danielle Harold joining I'm A Celeb lineup, is she single and what is her net worth?

The first images of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here line up have been shared and it looks like it’s going to be a very interesting series. Campmates including Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears and Danielle Harold are among the stars pictured in their full jungle attire. The celebrities are set to join Ant and Dec when the series kicks off on Sunday November 19.

Danielle Harold is best known for playing Lola Pearce-Brown in BBC One soap EastEnders, she was cast in 2011 as Billy Mitchell’s granddaughter. The actress, 31, won the best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards in September following her tragic exit from the programme. Danielle’s character Lola died after she was given a terminal brain cancer diagnosis. Viewers were left in tears as they watched Danielle Harold in her final episode which aired in May this year.

Who is Danielle Harold dating?

The actress was linked to EastEnders co-star and on-screen husband Jay Brown played by actor Jamie Borthwick. The pair have denied they are a couple and claim they are just good friends however, they share a lot of pics together on social media looking very cosy.

In an interview with Fabulous magazine the actress addressed the rumours about her relationship with Jamie and said: "I'm just going to leave that one out there because it's so funny. It makes me laugh so much, I'd hate to squash it!"

Another EastEnders co-star the actress has been linked to is actor Bobby Brazier after they were previously spotted leaving the NTA’S 2022 smiling at each other as Bobby had his arms wrapped around the actress. Despite being linked to these beautiful men the actress is reportedly single.

What is Danielle Harold’s net worth?

The official number has not been disclosed however, it’s been reported that Danielle Harold has an estimated net worth of between $1million - $3 million. The actress doesn’t appear to have a huge brand deal right now but starring in I’m a Celeb could change that.

Following winning the show in 2019 EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa signed a huge six figure deal with online fashion retailer In The Style to become a brand ambassador and create her own clothing collection.