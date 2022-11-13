Bookies have predicted former Health Secretary Matt Hancock could break the record for the most Bushtucker Trials ever completed in the history of I’m A Celebrity.

His controversial decision led to him having the whip removed, with several of his colleagues criticising his appearance on the reality programme. Andy Drummond, deputy chairman (political) of West Suffolk Conservative Association, said: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me on that.”

But it wasn’t just those in the political sphere who did not take well to the news of Hancock appearing on I’m A Celeb while Parliament is sitting. It also sparked mass outrage amongst the public, something which has led to the West Suffolk MP being chosen for every Bushtucker Trial since his entry to the jungle.

It isn’t entirely surprising. In fact, before he even arrived in Australia, bookies predicted Hancock would make history as the campmate nominated for the most trials. Ladbrokes has him tipped 1/2 to break records, with a spokesperson commenting: “Matt Hancock has had his fair share of snaky moments in Westminster over the years, and it looks like the British public could be about to give him the ultimate payback Down Under.’”

This is often what happens on I’m A Celeb. The more ‘fun to watch’ characters - who can be the most unpopular ones, or the favourites, or simply the ones most scared of the challenges - are picked time and time again by the public. Some of the notorious Bushtucker Trial frequenters over the years include Lady C Campbell, Gillian McKeith and Katie Price.

But how many trials would Hancock have to participate in to break the record, and who has taken on the most challenges over the I’m A Celeb years? Here are the stars who completed the most Bushtucker Trials.

Advertisement

Matt Hancock is tipped to break the record for taking part in the most Bushtucker Trials on I’m A Celebrity. Credit: ITV

Adam Thomas - 12

The contestant who currently holds the record for the most Bushtucker Trials completed on I’m A Celeb is Adam Thomas. The actor, who is best known for playing Adam Barton on Emmerdale, did 12 trials - which resulted in him proclaiming himself Mr Bushtucker Trial. He appeared on Season 16 of the show and came third.

Adam Thomas on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Credit: ITV / REX / Shutterstock

Scarlett Moffatt - 10

Gogglebox star and TV personality Scarlett Moffatt appeared on the same season as Adam, and comes in just behind him having taken part in 10 critter-infested challenges. Her appearances helped her win the hearts of the public, and she was ultimately crowned Queen of the Jungle that year.

Advertisement

Scarlett Moffatt on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Credit: Nigel Wright / ITV / REX / Shutterstock

Janice Dickinson - 10

Janice Dickinson, who was the runner up in Season 7, also completed 10 Bushtucker Trials. The American model became known for her catchphrase ‘oh man’ during the series, and took part in a variety of trials - including one of the notorious eating challenges and one where she was strapped to a spinning star.

Janice Dickinson on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Credit: ITV / Shutterstock

Joel Dommett - 10

Another Season 16 campmate who took part in 10 trials is comedian Joel Dommett, who finished second - behind Scarlett and ahead of Adam. One of these involved him facing one of his “greatest fears” - heights.

Advertisement

Joel Dommett on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Credit: ITV / REX / Shutterstock

Jacqueline Jossa - 10

Season 19 Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa also racked up 10 trials during her time in Australia. She appeared alongside castmates like Caitlyn Jenner, Kate Garraway and Ian Wright.

Jacqueline Jossa on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Credit: ITV / REX / Shutterstock

Georgia Toffolo - 8

Advertisement

I’m A Celeb winners seem to be common on this list, as Georgia Toffolo comes in next with eight Bushtucker Trials. The former Made In Chelsea star recently made headlines by slamming Hancock’s decision to enter the jungle, calling it “disgraceful”.

She said: “What Matt is doing is I think really showing to the country that the man who was meant to be in control of our health going through the pandemic, not only did he cheat on his wife and get caught, he’s now leaving his constituents to go to Australia to earn loads of money on a show and flaunting it in front of people that lost so many loved ones and went through the most horrific pain.”

Georgia Toffolo on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Credit: James Gourley/ ITV / REX/Shutterstock​

Lady C Campbell - 8

Lady C is to this day one of the most notorious campmates to appear on I’m A Celeb, and that means she got voted to do a fair few trials (eight). She was a marmite character, with some loving and others hating her, but she definitely helped rack up some good viewing figures.

Lady C on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Credit: ITV / REX / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Jorgie Porter - 8

Jorgie Porter also completed eight trials during her time in the jungle. The actress appeared alongside Lady C, and on one occasion the pair took part in an eating challenge together.

Jorgie Porter on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Credit: ITV / REX / Shutterstock

Roman Kemp - 8

Roman Kemp came third in Season 19 - the same season that Jacquelina Jossa participated in. The radio presenter quickly won over his campmates with a hilarious Ant & Dec impression.

Roman Kemp on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Credit: James Gourley / ITV / REX / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Kate Garraway - 8

Also in the same season as Roman and Jacqueline was Kate Garraway, another campmate who faced creepy crawlies eight times. She too has spoken out about Hancock’s appearance on the show, describing her “visceral gut reaction”. It comes after her husband Derek has fought a lengthy battle with Covid-19, a traumatic experience documented in Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek.

Kate Garraway on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Credit: ITV / REX / Shutterstock

Bonus: Katie Price

Katie Price made history by becoming the first celebrity to ever enter the jungle twice. One of her stints alone would not have got her on this list, but two trips to Australia means in total, she racked up 10 Bushtucker Trials - four during her first appearance, when she was known as Jordan, and six during her latter one.

Katie Price on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Credit: ITV / REX / Shutterstock

Advertisement

How many trials does Matt Hancock have to do?