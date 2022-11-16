Since it first aired in 2002, a total of 254 contestants have entered the I’m a Celeb jungle

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here season 22 is well under way, with plenty of drama already being unleashed in the jungle. Back in Australia for the first time since 2019, this year’s lineup features singer Boy George, former health secretary Matt Hancock and Royal-in-law Mike Tindall.

Hancock’s selection has proved controversial, with the MP for West Suffolk Down Under when parliament is in session. After announcing he was appearing on the show, he lost his role as Tory Whip and will sit as an Independent.

Whilst, singer Boy George has also been raising eyebrows after it was revealed he has served time in prison after being convicted of assault and false imprisonment in 2009.

The celebrities have been taking part in the infamous bushtucker trials, tackling creepy crawlies, snakes and spiders to collect stars which can be traded for food. However, if it all becomes too much, they can opt out by simply shouting “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”.

But how often does that really happen? Here’s how many celebrities have said “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

When did I’m a Celeb start?

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity first graced our screens back in 2002. The series launched on ITV and featured a modest group of eight well-known names. Contestants included socialite Tara Palmer-Thompkinson and paranormalist Uri Geller. The winner of season one was radio DJ Tony Blackburn.

The full lineup of I’m a Celebrity 2022 (Pic: ITV)

How many contestants have there been on I’m a Celebrity?

Since the series first began 254 contestants have appeared on I’m a Celebrity. The series has hosted plenty of famous faces and even been responsible for romance, with TV personality Katie Price and singer Peter Andre falling in love on the show in 2004.

Not all celebrities decide to stick it out however, in the show’s history, 18 have withdrawn or left the jungle before being voted out by the public.

What happens if a celebrity says ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’?

Advertisement

The phrase can be yelled when a celebrity is taking part in a Bushtucker trial and it all gets too much. If they shout, “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” they will be removed from the trial and it will end.

This can have a knock-on effect for the camp, as celebrities must undergo trials in order to win food. It’s not common for contestants to shout out the phrase and call it quits.

How many celebrities have said ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’?

The famous phrase is uttered by I’m a Celeb presenters Ant McParlin and Declan Donnelly, but some celebrities have also shouted it out of fear or frustration whilst taking part in Bushtucker trials on the reality TV show.

In 2006, newsreader Jan Leeming and fashion designer Scott Henshall took part in what is often cited as the worst ever Bushtucker trial performance in the show’s history. Scott had to dance to ten songs, whilst insects were dropped on his head from above, the celebrity only lasted for one song before screaming:“I’m A Celebrity...Get Me out of Here!”.

Advertisement

Anne Hegerty shouted the phrase whilst a contestant in 2018 (Pic: Getty Images)

In 2018, Anne Hegerty, also known as The Governess on The Chase, screamed the words after being covered with mealworms in her first Bushtucker trial, escaping after just one round. Speaking about the experience on her way back from the camp she explained: “I did the first one in 90 seconds. That was ok. I got two stars. Then it all went pear shaped. Absolutely freak out disgusting.