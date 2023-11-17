As a makeup lover here is why I won’t be signing up for Katie price and Princess Andre makeup masterclass and neither should you

When it comes to celebrity makeup masterclass my mind instantly thinks of the big names like Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury, Nikki de Jager and Kim Kardashian’s MUA Mario Dedivanovic, not Katie Price and Princess Andre.

The media personality, 45, and daughter duo are hosting makeup masterclasses across the country and according to the website “will share their top makeup looks and explain how to recreate them alongside her makeup artist.” The masterclass costs £80 for a VIP ticket, but why would anyone want makeup advice from Jordan?

As a former glamour model working in the industry for many years, I’m sure Katie Price has picked up the odd tip from professional makeup artists. However there is a difference in knowing a makeup tip and putting it into practice - which is exactly why she has makeup artists do her face and doesn't do it herself. Daughter Princess, 16, has been wearing makeup for a few years now shares photos on social media but even she’s admitted that she’s often had it done by a makeup-pro.

Both use a lot of Instagram filters to make themselves look flawless, nothing wrong with a filter but may give fans the impression that their makeup looks perfect when in real life will look very different. Just take a second and ask yourself do you really want to pay money to end up looking like Katie Price, who actually looks like a caricature of herself?

I'm a huge fan of makeup and have been lucky enough to attend masterclasses. Sitting in a crowd listening to pro-MUA with years of experience explaining their unique techniques is mesmerising. The way they talk about everything from makeup products and brands to application and cleaning, you really do come away from feeling like you’ve learnt so much.

I feel like Katie and Princess’s ‘masterclass’ would be telling me how to apply foundation, drawing on eyebrows and creating heavenly streaks of dark bronzer across my cheekbones. You need to BLEND Katie!! Unfortunately from looking at images of Katie Price's makeup on Instagram, I don’t think it's a technique she is familiar with.

