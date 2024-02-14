Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The odds for the next Bond girl have been revealed, with bigs names including Michelle Keegan and Florence Pugh in the running to take over from Léa Seydoux.

The part has made many film careers, from first Bond girl Ursula Andress, who went on to star in 40 films and TV shows after playing Honey Ryder in Dr No, to Halle Berry who starred in Die Another Day at the height of her career, a year after winning an Oscar for Monster’s Ball and two years before it all went wrong with Catwoman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just as everyone has a favourite James Bond, every fan of the movies also has a favourite Bond girl. The character has undergone some much needed development in recent movies, rather than being merely a sex object for 007 to save from the clutches of an evil mastermind, the more recent Bond girls have had power and agency of their own.

Favourites to play the next Bond Girl include Meg Bellamy, Emma Mackey, Michelle Keegan, and Florence Pugh

Who are the favourites to play the next Bond girl?

These are the betting odds for top 10 actresses who could play the next Bond girl in the 26th James Bond film which is likely to arrive in 2025 or later.

Naomi Scott: 8/1 (11.1%)

It’s been five years since Scott took on her biggest role, playing Princess Jasmine in the live action Aladdin, and aside from a run of episodes in Anatomy of a Scandal she hasn’t done much since. She is set to feature in an Aladdin sequel and several other upcoming films, but given her low profile of recent years she would be a gamble as the next Bond girl.

Jenna Ortega: 7/1 (12.5%)

Jenna Ortega has had a huge presence in recent years, starring in the last two Scream movies, and taking the lead in Netflix comedy drama Wednesday, which has since become one of the platform’s most popular shows. Her recent performance alongside Martin Freeman in Miller’s Girl has also got audiences talking. However, at 21 she may be a little young to play a Bond girl - though Alison Doody was just 18 when she starred in A View to a Kill.

At 21 years old Scream and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega would be one of the youngest Bond girls

Florence Pugh: 13/2 (13.3%)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently one of Hollywood’s hottest tickets, and flying high after her appearance in Oppenheimer alongside James Bond favourite Cillian Murphy, and with an upcoming performance in big budget sci-fi sequel Dune: Part 2, Pugh would be a popular choice for the next film. If. however, she gets bogged down in more Marvel flops (she is set to reprise her Black Widow role in Thunderbolts) her Bond girl chances could slide.

Meg Bellamy: 6/1 (14.3%)

Certainly the least known star in contention for Bond girl, Bellamy’s screen debut came in 2023 when she played a young Kate Middleton in the final season of The Crown. She made quite an impression but as yet has no confirmed roles coming up, and she may still be too untested when Bond casting comes around.

Rachel Zegler: 5/1 (16.7%)

Zegler has had some major roles in recent years - starting in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, and Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. She is another fairly inexperienced actress but is set to star in sci-fi comedy Y2K, animated adventure Spellbound, and a Disney live action remake of Snow White, for which she has faced heavy backlash. At 22, just one year older than Ortega, Zegler may also be too young for the Bond franchise, but if she is paired with a younger Bond, like 31 year old Barry Keoghan, it could work.

Rachel Zegler, star of West Side Story, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, could be the next Bond girl

Marisa Abela: 4/1 (20%)

27 year old Abela is best known for playing Yasmin Kara-Hanani in drama series Industry, but has also featured in films Rogue Agent, She is Love, and Barbie. Her biggest role is upcoming though as she is set to play Amy Winehouse musical biopic Back to Black - if the film is a success Abela could see her Bond girl chances soar.

Phoebe Dynevor: 3/1 (25%)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bridgerton and Snatch star Dynevor has plenty of big TV credits to her name, but has recently made a foray into the movies, playing Alexandra in Netflix film Bank of Dave, and Emily in Netflix mystery movie Fair Play. She will continue to add to her film credits with upcoming roles in family drama Anniversary, and spy thriller Inheritance. The latter could stand her in good stead for a Bond role.

Michelle Keegan: 5/2 (28.6%)

One of Britain’s most popular actresses today, Keegan has just wowed audiences with her lead role in Netflix mystery series Fool Me Once, based on the Harlan Coben novel. She began her career as a regular Coronation Street, but has since moved up in telly world, with lead roles in war drama Our Girl, and comedy series Brassic. The only mark against Keegan is her lack of experience in the movies - if she can get some big films under her belt over the next couple of years she could be a shoe-in for Bond 27.

Emma Mackey: 2/1 (33.3%)

Emma Mackey has been a rising star ever since she bagged the role of Maeve Wiley in Netflix coming of age comedy series Sex Education which came to an end last year. She has also had film parts, appearing in Death on the Nile, and Barbie, and took on the lead role in historical biopic Emily, where she played writer Emily Brontë. With more leading parts in upcoming films Hot Milk and Ella McCay, Mackey will have plenty of experience and screen exposure by the time Bond 26 rolls around, so she makes a lot of sense as the pick for next Bond girl.

Jodie Comer is current favourite to play the next Bond girl, with odds of 6/4

Jodie Comer: 6/4 (40%)