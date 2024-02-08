Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Bond has slept with an awful lot of women over his 25 film appearances - we crunch the numbers to find out which incarnation of the spy has had the most luck with the ladies - from original Double O Sean Connery, to latest star Daniel Craig.

Bond is the typical macho Englishman, of whom it is often said ‘Women want to be with him, men want to be him.’ Over the years the character has been seen in a different light, and some of the earlier films where he is physically and sexually aggressive towards women have not aged well.

In more recent films the spy has become slightly more attuned to modern morals, and has even fallen in love a couple of times, letting the casual sex he was famous for in the 60s and 70s slide. But Bond still does pretty well in the sack - this is how many Bond girls each version of the spy has slept with.

James Bond has slept with 58 women over 25 movies

Which James Bond had the most sex?

Roger Moore

Number of women slept with - 19

Number of film appearances - 7

Average flings per film - 2.7

Sean Connery

Number of women slept with - 15

Number of film appearances - 6

Average flings per film - 2.5

George Lazenby

Number of women slept with - 3

Number of film appearances - 1

Average flings per film - 3

Roger Moore has had the most luck with the ladies, with 19 sexual conquests over seven films

Timothy Dalton

Number of women slept with - 4

Number of film appearances - 2

Average flings per film - 2

Piers Brosnan

Number of women slept with - 10

Number of film appearances - 4

Average flings per film - 2.5

Daniel Craig

Number of women slept with - 6

Number of film appearances - 5

Average flings per film - 1.2

How many women has James Bond slept with?

Across all of his Eon film appearances, Bond has charmed a whopping 58 women into bed - it may not be surprising that he got most of his dalliances in early, with 37 of his conquests coming before the mid-80s.

Unsurprisingly, Daniel Craig, the most recent Bond star, has the lowest average romps per movie as the overt sexism of earlier incarnations was dropped in favour of more gunplay and even a little romance.