Which James Bond had the most sex? How many Bond girls has each 007 bedded, and who slept with the fewest
James Bond has slept with an awful lot of women over his 25 film appearances - we crunch the numbers to find out which incarnation of the spy has had the most luck with the ladies - from original Double O Sean Connery, to latest star Daniel Craig.
Bond is the typical macho Englishman, of whom it is often said ‘Women want to be with him, men want to be him.’ Over the years the character has been seen in a different light, and some of the earlier films where he is physically and sexually aggressive towards women have not aged well.
In more recent films the spy has become slightly more attuned to modern morals, and has even fallen in love a couple of times, letting the casual sex he was famous for in the 60s and 70s slide. But Bond still does pretty well in the sack - this is how many Bond girls each version of the spy has slept with.
Roger Moore
- Number of women slept with - 19
- Number of film appearances - 7
- Average flings per film - 2.7
Sean Connery
- Number of women slept with - 15
- Number of film appearances - 6
- Average flings per film - 2.5
George Lazenby
- Number of women slept with - 3
- Number of film appearances - 1
- Average flings per film - 3
Timothy Dalton
- Number of women slept with - 4
- Number of film appearances - 2
- Average flings per film - 2
Piers Brosnan
- Number of women slept with - 10
- Number of film appearances - 4
- Average flings per film - 2.5
Daniel Craig
- Number of women slept with - 6
- Number of film appearances - 5
- Average flings per film - 1.2
How many women has James Bond slept with?
Across all of his Eon film appearances, Bond has charmed a whopping 58 women into bed - it may not be surprising that he got most of his dalliances in early, with 37 of his conquests coming before the mid-80s.
Unsurprisingly, Daniel Craig, the most recent Bond star, has the lowest average romps per movie as the overt sexism of earlier incarnations was dropped in favour of more gunplay and even a little romance.
According to a recent survey, the average British man has five sexual partners during their lifetime, which puts Bond in sex as in all things, way above the average. Although there is a downside to all this fraternising - a 2021 Radboud University Medical Center found a real life spy who got around as much as Bond did would almost certainly have caught an STI.
