James Bond: Michelle Keegan now among the favourites to be the next Bond Girl (Getty)

As we continue to wait patiently for the new Bond to be revealed - any day now apparently - our thoughts have turned to who could be the next Bond Girl. Back when the films first premiered a Bond girl was almost akin to a supermodel and stepping into the role was a shoe-in to get you noticed in the entertainment industry. Many women saw what they saw as the role of a lifetime and of course, being on the arm of the 007 agent himself wasn’t a bad deal.

There have been a plethora of leading ladies over the years from actress Honor Blackman who starred as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger, Claudine Auger as Domino Vitali in Thunderball, Eva Green as Vesper Lynd in Daniel Craig’s James Bond debut movie Casino Royale and more recently Ana de Armas as Paloma in No Time To Die.

Now it seems there are two main front-runners for the new Bond Girl role. Killing Eve actress, Jodie Comer and Fool Me Once Star Michelle Keegan. Whilst Jodie Comer would be a fantastic choice given that she can switch between accents easily - actually, she would probably be better reprising her role as Villanelle and starring as the bond villain.

However, Michelle Keegan fans really want to be the next Bond Girl. Following her role as Maya Stern in Netflix's thriller Fool Me Once fans have seen a different side to the actress. Not only has she been looking super stylish in all the outfits from the series, but fans love seeing her in more serious and grittier roles, so think she would be perfect for the part.