TV series starring Michelle Keegan has begun filming for season two. Earlier this month the BBC recently confirmed that the actress, 36, would be returning to the show and reprising her role as Kate Thorne in the Australian drama Ten Pound Poms.

Following the huge success of Netflix series Fool Me Once Michelle Keegan is heading back down under where filming has begun. Ten Pound Poms co-star Warren Brown shared a snap on Instagram with the caption: "Cameras are rolling and we are off! Ten Pound Poms Season 2!”

Michelle Keegan hasn’t jumped on a plane yet but whilst filming season one, she spent five months in Australia. Husband Mark Wright took the opportunity for a little holiday break as he visited the actress when she was filming in Sydney in July 2022.

What is Ten Pound Poms about?

The BBC show gets its title from the name given to British immigrants who relocated to Australia after World War II (set in 1956) for the charge of £10. It follows Terry, his wife Annie, and Kate, who take the leap Down Under and attempt to start a new life from scratch.

What will Season two Ten Pound Poms be about?

Series two will be set in 1957 and see the trio as determined as ever to make their lives in Australia everything they hoped they would be.

Will there be a second series of Fool Me Once?

It doesn't look like there will be another series as Fool Me Once was based on the book written by Harlan Coben. However, the author has begun filming on a new TV series Lazarus starring Sam Claflin. It will be available to watch on Prime Video later this year or early 2025.