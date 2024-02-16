Screen Babble Episode 65 | AppleTV+’s Constellation, Fool Me Once and BAFTAS 2024 talk
Screen Babble returns a mere few days before the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, hosted this week by Benjamin Jackson alongside NationalWorld’s resident TV and Film critic Steven Ross. This week the pair are joined by Natalie Dixon, Lifestyle writer for NationalWorld, as the trio discuss what they’ve been watching and what to watch in the week ahead.
This week, Steven returns to AppleTV+ to take a look at “Constellation,” starring Noomi Rapace for what sounds like a supernatural space thriller - and another chance for Apple to show their strength with prestige television so far.
Natalie goes back to the future with a show that Kelly has discussed a few times briefly, Netflix’s “Fool Me Once,” the thriller starring Michelle Keegan. She explains why from a fashion standpoint it’s caught the eyes of a fair few viewers.
The team also talked about the upcoming BAFTA Film Awards, with questions such as “Will Oppenheimer sweep the ceremony,” “Did Barbie need awards after the influence it had on cinema last year” and “Will Barry Keoghan join Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage?”
How to watch this week’s shows
- “Constellation” begins on AppleTV+ on February 21 2024
- “Fool Me Once” is out now on Netflix
- “Saltburn” is out now through Prime Video
- “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are available to rent or buy from all leading digital retailers
- The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards broadcasts on BBC One on Sunday February 18 at 7pm
