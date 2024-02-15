Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s two more sleeps until the biggest event on the Britsh filmmaking calendar takes place, with the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards taking place at the BFI Southbank in London. This year many believe Christopher Nolan could make a sweep at the ceremony, after the critical and commercial success of “Oppenheimer.”

But there is stiff competition across the categories the Cillian Murphy-led film has been nominated for; Murphy himself might face a shock from Paul Giamatti and his well-regarded performance in “The Holdovers.” Emma Stone however is still considered the heavy favourite for her role in “Poor Things,” with bookmakers considering her odds-on to win the BAFTA trophy.

But ahead of the ceremony, there are a couple of questions that might seem obvious, but are they? For example, how much does the BAFTA award weigh? Is it made of gold, and what does BAFTA mean? NationalWorld takes a look at the less-than-obvious answers to some of the most common BAFTA questions.

What is the meaning of BAFTA?

Why is the BAFTA award shaped like a face?

BAFTA is acclaimed worldwide for promoting beacons of film and television excellence

The BAFTA award, often referred to as the BAFTA mask, is shaped like a stylized theatrical mask. This design symbolizes the arts and is a nod to the theatrical roots of film and television. The mask represents the duality of emotions and characters portrayed in performances, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the entertainment industry.

It hasn’t always been a mask though; the original BAFTA trophy, introduced in 1955, featured a solid bronze statue of Britannia, the female personification of Britain, holding a reel of film. This design symbolized the British film industry's contribution to the world of cinema.

However, in 1976, the trophy was redesigned to its current form, created by ​​American sculptor Mitzi Cunliffe to resemble a theatrical mask. The decision to change the design was made to better represent the broader spectrum of the arts celebrated by BAFTA, including television and other forms of visual storytelling, in addition to film.

Is the BAFTA award made from solid gold?

No - and it’s not even gold-plated bronze like the Oscar either. The BAFTA mask is made of bronze and plated with nickel and weighs approximately 3.7 kilograms, or about 8.16 pounds for our non-metric system reading friends.

When are the BAFTAs 2024?