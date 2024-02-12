Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s a mere six more sleeps until one of the biggest events on the annual awards season calendar takes place in London; the annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts Film Awards, known more simply as the BAFTAs. Hosted this year by David Tennant, the event is scheduled to take place this coming Sunday (February 18 2023) at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

Many eyes will be eagerly anticipating this year’s winners to help provide a little more information on what could occur at this year’s 96th Academy Awards, which are holding their annual Oscars Luncheon later today. Those who pick up big wins at the British equivalent of the Academy Awards are generally considered a “lock” when it comes to the Oscars ceremony, taking place in March this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will “Oppenheimer” continue its sweep during Awards Season, with Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy both favourites for the Best Director and Best Actor awards at this weekend’s event, but the BAFTAs can be an uncanny event - while many might expect “Oppenheimer” to take home best picture, history has demonstrated that British sensibilities in terms of what makes a Best Film can be quite different to that in the United States - which is why Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” is this writer’s favourite to cause an upset this year.

So to pass the time before this weekend’s star-studded event in London, NationalWorld have taken a look at the oldest, the youngest, the most successful and the forever bridesmaids throughout the history of the BAFTA awards.

Who has been the most successful winner in BAFTA awards history?

When it comes to performers with the most BAFTA wins in history, Dame Judi Dench leads the pack with a total of ten victories.

Her impressive tally includes a win in 1965 for 'Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles,' followed by three awards for 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role' and two for 'Best Actress in a Leading Role.' Additionally, she clinched three BAFTA wins for 'Best Actress' in television productions and one for 'Best Entertainment Performance.'

Who is the youngest person to earn a BAFTA?

American actress and filmmaker, Jodie Foster (b. November 19, 1962) winner of three Golden Globes, two Academy Awards, three British Academy Film Awards, poses for photographs around the quayside of the river Seine, Paris (Photo by Derek Hudson / Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 14 years old, Jodie Foster's BAFTA win in 1977 was for her performance in the film "Bugsy Malone." Directed by Alan Parker, "Bugsy Malone" is a unique musical comedy that features a cast of child actors portraying gangsters in a 1920s setting. Foster played the role of Tallulah, a charismatic singer and dancer who becomes involved with the young gangsters.

Foster's performance in "Bugsy Malone" was widely praised for its charm, wit, and energy. Despite her young age at the time of filming, she delivered a standout performance that showcased her talent and versatility as an actress.

Who is the oldest person to earn a BAFTA?

James Ivory attends the James Ivory masterclass during the 17th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 14, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

James Ivory's BAFTA win in 2018 was for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film "Call Me by Your Name." Directed by Luca Guadagnino and based on the novel by André Aciman, "Call Me by Your Name" is a romantic coming-of-age drama set in 1980s Italy. The film follows the blossoming relationship between Elio Perlman, a 17-year-old boy, and Oliver, a 24-year-old graduate student who comes to stay with Elio's family for the summer.

Despite his advanced age of 89 at the time of the win, Ivory's talent and experience in the film industry were evident in his masterful adaptation of "Call Me by Your Name." His BAFTA win for Best Adapted Screenplay was a crowning achievement in his long and esteemed career, affirming his status as one of cinema's most respected and influential filmmakers.

Who has had the most BAFTA nominations but never won an award?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actor who has received the most BAFTA nominations without winning is Peter O'Toole; he received a total of eight BAFTA nominations for Best Actor throughout his illustrious career but never won the award. O'Toole was a highly respected and acclaimed actor known for his roles in films such as "Lawrence of Arabia," "The Lion in Winter," and "Goodbye, Mr. Chips."

Despite his remarkable talent and numerous nominations, he never secured a BAFTA win in the Best Actor category. However, he was awarded an honorary BAFTA in 2003 for his outstanding contribution to cinema.

When are the 2024 BAFTAs screening on TV in the United Kingdom?