The class of the 2024 Oscars are set to meet up one final time before the 96th Academy Awards ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theatre in March, for a few hours of fine dining, speeches and the all-important schmoozing before the event at this year’s Oscars Luncheon taking place later today

Officially known as the Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon, is an annual event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It serves as a gathering for all the nominees of the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony, typically held a few weeks before the Oscars ceremony itself.

Invitations are extended to all nominees across various categories, including actors, directors, producers, writers, and other key contributors to the nominated films. The purpose of the luncheon is to celebrate the achievements of the nominees and to provide an opportunity for them to meet and mingle with their fellow nominees in a relaxed atmosphere.

The luncheon typically includes a formal meal and speeches from Academy officials. Nominees also have to take official nominee class photos, which have become a tradition at the event. Additionally, nominees receive their official certificate of nomination during the luncheon.

Who is set to appear at this year’s Oscars Luncheon?

(L-R) Christopher McQuarrie, Joseph Kosinski, guest, Tom Cruise, and Eddie Hamilton attend the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Practically everyone who has been nominated for a major award this year; with the luncheon being a chance also for a “class photo” of 2024’s nominees, we anticipate that Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone and Sandra Hüller to all be on hand at the luncheon - naturally with productions underway in Hollywood currently, there might be some omissions but none that have been made public so far.

