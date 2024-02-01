Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Margot Robbie has responded to the perceived “snubs” that her blockbuster “Barbie” received after the announcements of the 96th Academy Awards nominations - and she’s not as upset about her snub as many have been for her it would appear.

Expressing disappointment over the omissions, actor Ryan Gosling, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in “Barbie,” issued a statement, joined by fellow nominee America Ferrera, advocating for recognition of their work alongside other deserving nominees. Robert Downey Jr., nominated for Best Supporting Actor in “Oppenheimer,” also voiced dismay over the situation, specifically praising Margot Robbie's contributions during a roundtable discussion.

But the Australian actress seems to have taken it all in her stride: during a panel discussion at a SAG screening of “Barbie” earlier this week, Robbie was measured regarding the “outrage” regarding those Oscar nomination snubs: “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed. Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

As initially reported by Deadline, Robbie felt that the movie's impact was enough of an accolade for herself, a two-time Academy Awards nominee already. “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact,” Robbie said. “And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

Barbie became the highest-grossing film of 2023 with $1.4 billion worldwide and eight Oscar nominations, including nominations for Best Support Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Film and Best Screenplay among its nods.

