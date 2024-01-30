Jonathan Glazer attends "The Zone of Interest" Special Presentation premiere during the 67th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Glazer is yet another director who made their name in the world of music video filmmaking, cutting his teeth shooting videos for some of the biggest names in British music; Blur, Radiohead, Massive Attack and Jamiroquai. Yes, Oscar-nominated director Jonathan Glazer is responsible for “that” Jamiroquai video with the moving floors. You know the one.

Those distinctive and visually striking works in the music industry gained Glazer recognition for his creative and innovative approach and his debut feature film would also be one that to this day is still revered. “Sexy Beast" released in 2000, is a crime thriller that received critical acclaim, but this was shortly changed to controversy with the release of his 2004 film "Birth," starring Nicole Kidman. The film showcased Glazer's unique storytelling style and visual flair.

Another significant film directed by Jonathan Glazer is "Under the Skin" (2013), an enigmatic science fiction drama starring Scarlett Johansson. The film received praise for its atmospheric cinematography and thought-provoking narrative, despite being quite the nightmarish view for many.

Which leads us to his latest work, “The Zone of Interest,” which has already been lauded by critics ahead of its UK screening this week; but where can you check out some of the British director’s works ahead of his latest film arriving in cinemas?

What other works to watch by Jonathan Glazer, and where to watch them?

Massive Attack - “Karmacoma” (1995)

Glazer’s first music video would be for Bristol trip-hop outfit Massive Attack and their single “Live With Me”, from their 1994 album “Protection.” The video, set in what appears to be a stylish hotel, features the band interspersed with several narratives occurring in other rooms - providing somewhat of a template for what the director’s feature film works might involved in the future

Where to watch: available to stream on YouTube.

Radiohead - “Street Spirit (Fade Out)” (1996)

Before this music video, Glazer shot “The Universal” by Blur off their album “The Great Escape,” it would be for us at NationalWorld his music video for “Street Spirit (Fade Out)” by Radiohead in 1996 struck more of a chord with us. The now iconic video for the “OK Computer” single mixed slow-motion black-and-white footage with real-time footage on screen at the same time, creating an unnerving visual at the forefront of Thom Yorke’s haunting vocals.

Where to watch: available to stream on YouTube

Sexy Beast (2000)

Glazer’s feature film debut, "Sexy Beast" is a crime film that revolves around retired gangster Gal Dove, played by Ray Winstone, who is living a peaceful life in Spain. However, his tranquillity is disrupted when his former criminal associate, the menacing Don Logan, played by Ben Kingsley, arrives with an offer he cannot refuse.

The film received critical acclaim, particularly for its intense performances, gripping narrative, and memorable portrayal of Don Logan by Ben Kingsley. Glazer's direction was praised for bringing a fresh and kinetic style to the crime genre and led to a spin-off being released on Paramount+ to boot.

Where to watch: available to stream on Channel 4 in the UK and Paramount+ worldwide (subscription required)

Birth (2004)

“Birth" is a psychological drama that follows a woman, played by Nicole Kidman, who becomes convinced that a 10-year-old boy is the reincarnation of her deceased husband. The film explores themes of grief, obsession, and the supernatural. "Birth" received mixed reviews from critics. While some praised Glazer's distinctive visual style and the film's atmospheric tension, others found fault with certain narrative elements. The film's exploration of taboo themes divided audiences and critics.

Despite the mixed critical reception, "Birth" demonstrated Glazer's continued commitment to visual storytelling and his willingness to tackle unconventional and challenging subject matter.

Where to watch: available to rent or buy through all leading digital retailers

Under The Skin (2014)

Glazer’s most recent feature film, unbelievably a decade ago this year, “Under The Skin” was based on the work by Michael Faber and featured Scarlett Johansson as an otherworldly entity that preys on unsuspecting men in Scotland. "Under The Skin" received widespread critical acclaim for its atmospheric and enigmatic storytelling. Scarlett Johansson's performance was particularly praised, as was Glazer's direction.

The film's unique approach to narrative and its visual style garnered attention and while "Under The Skin" didn't secure major mainstream award wins, it won several awards at film festivals, including the British Independent Film Awards.

Where to watch: available to stream on Studio Canal through Prime Video (subscription required)

When is “The Zone of Interest” released in the United Kingdom?