When we first covered Jonathan Glazer’s new film, “The Zone of Interest,” it was part of our Cannes Film Festival coverage last year and though it was talked about on the festival circuit after its Grand Prix win, other juggernauts were doing the rounds. Almost 12 months later though, perhaps we should have paid more attention to the chatter surrounding the now multi-award nominated work, adapted from the late Martin Amis’ 1994 novel.

At last week’s 96th Academy Award nominations, “The Zone of Interest” picked up five nominations, including the Best Picture and Best Director nod, while at the BAFTA announcements, the film received ten nominations, with it considered a frontrunner for “Best British Film” after the Oscars plaudits.

The cast may not feature any “household names” - but that may all change after the Academy Awards in March, with Sandra Hüller taking on the role of Hedwig Höss; the actress has been nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, only for another European film that has caused a stir during awards season - Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall.”

What is “The Zone of Interest” about?

“The film unfolds in 1943, portraying the life of Rudolf Höss, the commandant of Auschwitz concentration camp, as he resides with his family in an idyllic home adjacent to the camp.”

“Despite the serene facade of family activities and daily routines, the ominous sounds from the camp persist. Höss is confronted with the grim realities of his role when he notices human remains in the river. As he faces a promotion that requires relocating to Oranienburg, Höss grapples with the moral implications of his actions.“

Is it based on true events?

The characters Paul and Hannah Doll in the novel are loosely based on Rudolf Höss, the longest-serving commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, and his wife Hedwig. The director, Jonathan Glazer, opted to use these historical figures for his film adaptation. He conducted extensive research into the lives of the Hösses, spending two years delving into their history and conducting visits to Auschwitz.

Glazer collaborated with the Auschwitz Museum and other organizations, obtaining special permission to access archives and examining testimonies provided by survivors and individuals associated with the Höss household. The director's commitment to authenticity extended to consulting historian Timothy Snyder's book "Black Earth: The Holocaust as History and Warning" during his research.

The character of the young Polish girl in the film is inspired by a real person named Alexandria, whom Glazer met during his research. Alexandria, a former member of the Polish resistance, used to leave apples for starving prisoners at the camp when she was just 12 years old. The film incorporates elements of her story, including a piece of music written by a prisoner named Joseph Wulf, who survived the war. The bike and dress used in the film belonged to Alexandria.

Who stars in “The Zone of Interest”?

IMDB has listed the following performers in main roles in “The Zone of Interest”

Christian Friedel as Rudolf Höss

Sandra Hüller as Hedwig Höss

Ralph Herforth as Oswald Pohl

Daniel Holzberg as Gerhard Maurer

Sascha Maaz as Arthur Liebehenschel

Freya Kreutzkam as Eleonore Pohl

Imogen Kogge as Linna Hensel

What is the age rating for “The Zone of Interest”

“The Zone of Interest” has been rated by the BBFC as 12A, due to its Holocaust theme, disturbing scenes, racism and moderate sex references.

When is “The Zone of Interest” out in UK cinemas?